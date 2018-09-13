Samsung Galaxy Note 8 gets Super-slow motion, AR Emojis in latest update

Galaxy note 8 users will soon be able to use AR Emojis and ‘Super Slow Motion’ mode. Galaxy note 8 users will soon be able to use AR Emojis and ‘Super Slow Motion’ mode.

Samsung has rolled out ‘Super Slow Motion’ mode and AR Emojis for Galaxy Note 8. This was reported by XDA Developers, which noted Samsung testing out updates for the 2017 flagship device. While the feature has reportedly been rolled out in parts of Europe, the South Korean smartphone maker is also expected to extend support to Indian users soon.

As per Reddit users from different parts of Europe, Samsung’s rollout of these features for Galaxy Note 8 comes alongside the September Android security patch. A user from France also posted a screenshot of the update’s build number, as well as the camera modes screen which showed the ‘Super Slow Motion’ option. The user also states that the image quality appears to be ‘720p, and looks like the same as on GS9’.

Super Slow Motion and AR Emojis were first introduced by Samsung in the Galaxy S9/S9+, and then added to the Galaxy Note 9. On the Galaxy S9, Super Slow Motion enables users to shoot 0.2s of 720p quality video at 960fps in ‘automatic’ mode, or 0.4s of 720p video at 480fps in ‘manual’ mode.

Through Super Slow Motion, Galaxy Note 9 users can shoot 0.4s of 720p video at 960fps. The XDA Developers report also did not confirm the resolution and frame rate in which the feature is to be available for Note 8 users, so one would have to wait until its rollout in India.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 DxOMark score out, better than Galaxy S9+

AR Emoji allows Samsung users create emojis of themselves via selfies, and is the company’s version of Apple’s Animoji feature. These can then be used across social media platforms, and while using messaging services.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd