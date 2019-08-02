Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the US to come with Exynos chipsets

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launches on August 7 in New York, but it looks like this time the company might adopt a different strategy for the US market. According to Evan Blass’ latest leak, the Galaxy Note 10 series in the US will be powered by the Exynos 9825 processor from Samsung. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor will be limited to the Verizon model of the Note10. All other carriers will get the Samsung processor.

This is a major shift in strategy for Samsung. Typically, its flagship phones in the US market come with the Qualcomm processors. Other international markets, like India get phones with the Exynos variant. The Galaxy S10 series in the US runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, but in India it runs the Exynos 9820 processor.

Blass wrote in his tweet, “In the US, only Verizon Note10 models will be Qualcomm-powered, and they will be regular Snapdragon 855, NOT SD855+. The other carriers, like the rest of the world, will have Exynos 9825 versions, I’m told.”

Keep in mind that Samsung usually never reveals the exact processor at the launch event. It only mentions the number of cores and the clock speed for the processor. Even the press release does not have the specific build other than the cores, clock speed. That will likely remain the same at this New York event. But it would certainly be the first time that the US market gets Exynos like the rest of the world, instead of Qualcomm chipsets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ expected specifications

Blass had previously tweeted specifications of the Galaxy Note 10 phones. Samsung is expected to launch two variants this time. The base Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inches AMOLED display with the 60Hz refresh rate, while the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will have a 6.8-inches AMOLED display. The display resolution on both is expected to remain at 2K.

The Galaxy Note 10 will have a 3600 mAh battery, while the bigger Note10+ will get a 4300 mAh battery. The Note 10 will have a triple camera, though the Plus variant will get a quad-camera with an extra depth-sensing camera.

The phones will have 45w fast charging and 15w charge share feature as well that was seen on the S10 series. Both the Galaxy Note 10 phones will have the S Pen with Air gesture features. The Note 10 series will also come without a headphone jack.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to have a similar triple like the S10 series. Samsung will likely stick with the 12MP wide angle, 12MP telephoto and 16MP ultra-wide angle sensor at the back. Though as pointed out the Plus variant will have four cameras at the back.

The Galaxy Note 10 phones will have a punch hole display, which Samsung called ‘Infinity O’ display. The camera will be inside the display, but the front camera will be placed bang in the centre of the Note 10 phones. A new Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also expected at the event.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event takes place on August 7 at 4 pm in New York. In India, the Galaxy Note 10 event will start at 1.30 am on August 8, if one were to convert the US time to ours. Samsung will have a livestream for the Galaxy Note launch as well.