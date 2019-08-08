Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+: Here are all the specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ are official and this is the first that the company has introduced two variants of the phone at the same time. The new Galaxy Note phones come in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black colours and will be available starting August 23. Here are the detailed specifications for the Galaxy Note10 and its plus variants.

Display: The Galaxy Note10 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, which is a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The screen resolution is 2280×1080 at 401ppi and this is an HDR10+ certified screen.

The Galaxy Note10+ has a bigger 6.8-inch display with a higher Quad HD+at 3040×1440 pixels at 498ppi density. This is also the same Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display type screen and is HDR10+ certified. Samsung is sticking with the camera hole design we saw in the S10, though here it is placed bang in the centre on both phones.

Processor, Storage The Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ phones will run either Samsung’s 7nm Exynos 9825 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor depending on the market. India gets the Exynos variant. Both are the 7nm chipset with eight core, clocked at a max of 2.7 Ghz and 2.8 Ghz respectively.

The Galaxy Note10 comes with either 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for the LTE model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is only for the 5G variant, which will be limited to some markets. The Galaxy Note10+ has only 12GB RAM option with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. It also gets a gets a microSD card slot for expandable storage (up to 1TB). The regular Galaxy Note10 does not have a microSD.

Camera: The Galaxy Note10 has a triple rear camera. This includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. It also has optical image stabilization or OIS. The 12MP telephoto sensor has f/2.1 aperture and OIS as well. The ultra-wide sensor is 16MP with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degrees view. The front camera is 10MP with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree view.

On the Galaxy Note 10+, there are four cameras at the back. While the rest of the sensors are the same, Samsung has added a fourth DepthVision camera as well. The front camera is the same.

Battery: Galaxy Note10 has a 3500 mAh battery, Note10+ has a 4300 mAh battery. The phones have Super Fast Charging compatible on wired with Quick Charge 2.0 along with fast wireless charging 2.0. The Galaxy Note phones also come with the Wireless PowerShare, which supports charging Samsung or other brand smartphones with wireless charging by just placing them at the back of these devices.

Dimensions: The Galaxy Note10 has the following dimensions 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm and weighs 168g. The S Pen has the following dimensions and is the same on both the phones. 5.8 × 4.35 × 105.08mm, 3.04g). The bigger Note 10+ has the following dimensions: 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm. It weighs 196g. Samsung says the Galaxy Note10+ 5G mmWave model weighs 198g.

Operating system: Samsung Galaxy Note10 phones run Android 9.0 (Pie) with One UI on top from the company.

Network: LTE support is Enhanced 4×4 MIMO, Up to 7CA, LAA, LTE Cat.20. This supports up to 2.0Gbps Download and up to 150Mbps Upload, though actual speeds depend on the network. The 5G variant will support Sub6 / mmWave.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth version 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC. For location, the Note 10 supports GPS, Galileo Glonass and BeiDou, though Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited.

Payment forms supported: The Galaxy Note 10 phones support NFC and MST payments.

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Proximity Sensor and RGB light sensor

S Pen: The Note 10’s S Pen has a 6-axis Sensor including Gyro Sensor and Acceleration Sensor.

Headphone jack: No. Samsung is providing in-box earphones with Type-C plug, which are tuned by AKG.