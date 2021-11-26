Samsung Galaxy Note series dropped from brand’s 2022 plans: Report

The future of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series of smartphones has been a mystery for a while now. With no update to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung had earlier said that it would skip a generation and bring the series back to life again next year. However, a new report suggests we may not see a galaxy Note series phone in 2022 either.

The report comes from South Korean publication ET News and suggests that the company has completely removed the Note series from its product plans for 2022. Another missing year in the Note series would be another major step towards the end of the popular ‘phablet‘ series.

Samsung’s folding ‘Z’ series could replace the Note series

The main reason behind dropping the Note series for another year is reportedly the success of the company’s Z-series of folding and flipping phones. The Galaxy Note 10 and 20 series, as per a report by GSMArena, counted 12.7 million and 9.7 million orders in their years of launch which are 2019 and 2020.

On the contrary, the Galaxy Z Fold alone reportedly counted 13 million orders. The increasing interest in foldable phones, which also happen to get better every year, could be the final nail in the coffin for Samsung’s Note series which Samsung may now consider an unnecessary proposition between the S-series and the Z-series.

The Galaxy Note series emphasised on three major elements – powerful performance, big screens and S-Pen support. Today, flagship performance can be found on both Samsung’s S-series as well as the Z-series, in both Snapdragon and Exynos flavours.

The Ultra variant of the S-series and the Galaxy Z Fold phones are also big on screen real estate, while Samsung officially added S-pen support to the Galaxy Z series earlier this year with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This leaves the Note series redundant with no real USP to offer to Samsung’s flagship smartphone portfolio. The higher sale numbers for the Z-series aren’t helping the Note series either.

If Samsung does ditch the Galaxy Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may end up being the last of the Galaxy Note series, which began back in 2011 when the company launched the first Galaxy Note.

More information on Samsung’s planned lineup for 2022 may be revealed during the expected upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event in February 2022, where the company is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series.