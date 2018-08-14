Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen as a remote: Here’s everything you can do

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with an improved S Pen and here are the top features. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes with an improved S Pen and here are the top features.

The S Pen has been an integral part of the Samsung Galaxy Note series since 2011. In fact, over the years, the S Pen has refined itself so much that with every version reviewers end up calling it the best ever. The 2018 version is no different. However, there is a difference. For the first time since Samsung and Wacom joined hands to bring the first stylus to the Note, the S Pen is equipped to do a bit more than just be an input tool.

The S Pen now comes with low power Bluetooth integration so that you can start using it to remotely to control a lot of things.

S Pen for presentations

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a powerful device and like some of the earlier versions comes pre-loaded with the Microsoft suite of productivity apps. The Note 9 is powerful enough for you to run a presentation directly from the phone to a large screen or projector. This is where the S Pen comes in very handy.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 first impressions: The S Pen makes this a better device for productivity

One click of the S Pen button advanced a PowerPoint presentation.

Two clicks on the button, brings it back.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: S Pen function details in the settings. Samsung Galaxy Note 9: S Pen function details in the settings.

S Pen to click photos

The S Pen can also control the camera. And this is a feature everyone can use. A long press of the S Pen button switches on the camera app. A double press switches the camera to selfie mode and a single press lets you take a photo.

So you don’t have to stretch yourself now to get a selfie photo that fits the group in. If you have a tripod, you can place the Note 9 at a spot with the perfect frame and just click the photo with you also in it.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India now official: Here are the key details, pre-book offers

In fact, you could even experiment clicking some wildlife photos — I mean pigeons or sparrows on the ledge – with the S Pen powered Note 9 camera.

S Pen for video viewing, music and gallery

You can even control video streaming with the S Pen. This is handy if you are the type who streams video from the phone to a large screen. In such a scenario, keep the S Pen with you and use it to control the playlist.

One tap for play or pause

Double tap to switch to the next video

You can control your music also the same way. On the photo gallery, a single press takes you to the next photo and a double click takes to back. You can even use the S Pen to go back and forth while browsing using Chrome. However, I am not convinced this is an actual use case.

The S Pen, despite its Bluetooth capabilities, can attain a full charge with just 40 seconds back inside its hold.

Since Samsung has announced that the S Pen will be opened up for developers, let’s wait to see what else we can do with this stylus in the coming weeks.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd