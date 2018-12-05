Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s One UI beta based on Android 9 Pie open for registrations in India

Samsung has started accepting registrations and rolling out the Android 9 Pie-based One UI beta operating system to Galaxy Note 9 users in India. According to a report by SamMobile, the beta update is currently available in Germany and India. The registration link was also live for us on the Samsung Members app on a Galaxy Note 9 review unit.

The report states that other regions will soon get Android Pie based One UI beta for the Galaxy Note 9. The beta software features a firmware version number N960FXXU2ZRKQ and alongside Google’s Android 9.0 Pie also brings the November 2018 security patch to the device.

Samsung recently rolled out One UI beta program for its Galaxy S9 and S9+ users also. It is the first time that Samsung has actively rolled out a public beta program for its upcoming software.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 owners who want to try out One UI beta need to enroll their devices into the company’s beta program. This can be done by downloading the Samsung Members app from Google’s Play Store.

After the installation process is finished, consumers will be required to press enroll this device in the beta program button. Then consumers can simply go into their device’s settings panel press software updates and then tap download updates manually.

This is the second time Samsung has radically changed the design language of its UI and the name. The first UI from the company was called TouchWiz, which was then changed to Experience UI and now we are getting the One UI.

Samsung has made quite a lot of changes to One UI like all important content has been moved from the top to the bottom, Photo Editor Pro editing tools come integrated into the gallery app, improved Bixby search and much more.