Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Top three changes to expect this year

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launches on August 9 at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York. Ahead of official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the next-generation Note device. Do not expect many changes on the design front as the phone is said to feature the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio display that we saw on its predecessor Galaxy Note 8. However, reports suggest that fingerprint sensor could be repositioned below the dual rear camera lens and the new phone could include an additional camera shutter button as well.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Galaxy Note 9 could come with improved cameras when compared to its predecessor Galaxy Note 8. The S Pen could be the big highlight and the accessory will support Bluetooth. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will mark a comeback of the ‘Note’ series, which is typically known for its good battery backup. Reports hint at a 4,000mAh battery. So, what are the three big changes that we can expect on the Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Let us take a look:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 improved cameras

Expect Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to ship with upgraded cameras. The 12MP+12MP dual camera setup with dual OIS will also include variable aperture feature that we saw on the Galaxy S9 series. To give a perspective, Galaxy S9 comes with dual f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture feature, which helps with better low-light photos. The back cameras will be aligned horizontally. Thanks to dual OIS, the ‘Bokeh’ feature will also be supported. Official details are yet to be revealed by the company.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 bigger battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly pack a 4,000mAh battery, a significant improvement over 3,300mAh one on its predecessor. Notably, battery is one of the features (apart from S Pen) that differentiates Samsung’s Galaxy Note series from its Galaxy S series. Samsung Note devices are typically known for a better battery performance and is targeted at office goers. The phone will also support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen with Bluetooth

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with an improved S-Pen that according to tipster Ice Universe is going to be “worth the wait”. The next-generation S Pen will come with a host of improvements with Bluetooth support as its highlight. The Bluetooth capabilities could allow people to use the accessory as a wireless speaker, control music playback, etc. The current-generation S Pen offers a host of features such as live messages, waterproofing, etc and Bluetooth support will be a good addition.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be powered by an upgraded processor from Qualcomm, said to be the Snapdragon 845 in the US. The remaining countries, including India will get the Exynos 9810 chipset variant. The phone could be made available in two storage models – 6GB RAM+256GB storage and 8GB RAM+512GB storage. Galaxy Note 9 could be Samsung’s first smartphone to ship with 512GB storage.

