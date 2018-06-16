Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to sport additional physical button for camera shutter

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a design similar to that of its predecessor Note 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a design similar to that of its predecessor Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be unveiled at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9, according to a Bloomberg report. But we are seeing more leaks around the smartphone ahead of official debut. Now, a report in South Korean publication Herald claims that Note 9 will come with an additional physical button for launching the camera app or taking screenshot. The South Korean giant has reportedly patented ‘Perfect Capture Technology’ trademark, which hints at a new button on Note 9.

The button could be placed on the bottom left of Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Notably, Samsung’s premium devices already have a dedicated button for the company’s voice-assistant Bixby. The new button could be used to quickly capture photos or even videography, apart from taking screenshot. The exact functionality of the button is unclear at this point.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a design similar to that of its predecessor Note 8. The next-generation Note device will sport a slightly larger 6.4-inch Infinity display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The big change will be cameras as the phone will reportedly ship with improved rear lens, according to Bloomberg. The phone will also come with a new version of Bixby, dubbed as Bixby 2.0. The Note 8 features 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras. The phone will likely ditch an in-display fingerprint sensor and stick with a physical fingerprint button.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. There will be a 6GB RAm variant as well. The Note 9 is said to run Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery, and might support wireless charging. This was first spotted by SamMobile, which has picked up the news from tipster Ice Universe, who tweeted the phone’s battery capacity.

