Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch in 8GB RAM, 512GB storage variant?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to come with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to come with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is set to launch on August 9 at the company’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in New York. Ahead of its official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the flagship. Now, tipster Ice Universe has posted on Twitter that Galaxy Note 9 could come with 8GB RAM. “If you are lucky, you will see 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM Galaxy Note9,” the tipster said in a tweet. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt due to lack of official confirmation.

Though reports have hinted at 512GB storage variant for Samsung Galaxy Note 9, an 8GB RAM variant was unheard of so far. The phone was recently spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, with model number SM-N960F. As per the listing, it will run Android 8.1 Oreo and will have 6GB RAM. Also, the previous listing on the site have pointed to 6GB RAM and an 8GB RAM model looks unlikely this year.

As for specifications, Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while other markets will likely get the Exynos 9810 variant. According to a Bloomberg report, phone will feature improved cameras with reports hinting at dual aperture system like we saw on teh Galaxy S9 series. Samsung Note 9 could have 12MP+12MP sensors at the back and an 8MP selfie camera.

If you are lucky, you will see 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM Galaxy Note9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 26, 2018

Rumours suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will pack a big 4000mAh battery. One of the variants is said to offer 512GB storage, a first on any Samsung phone ever. The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to arrive with an improved S-Pen stylus as well, said to offer Bluetooth connectivity.

Also read: Samsung Note 9 3D renders reveal rear fingerprint scanner, Infinity display

In terms of pricing, Samsung said at its second-quarter earnings announcement that the Galaxy Note 9 will come for a “reasonable price,”. Of course, official price will be revealed at the time of launch. The company also said in its statement that the new Galaxy Note will offer “exceptional performance.” According to a 91Mobiles report, Galaxy Note 9 could be available for pre-orders in India as early as August 19 and sale is expected to start in the first week of September. Though there’s no word on the price of the Galaxy Note 9, some believe that the phone could cost in the vicinity of $999 (or approx Rs 68,256).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd