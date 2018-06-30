Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to iPhone X 2018 and Pixel 3: Top smartphones to launch this year

Apple iPhone X 2018 to Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and LG V40, let us take a look at the biggest upcoming launches of 2018. Apple iPhone X 2018 to Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 3 and LG V40, let us take a look at the biggest upcoming launches of 2018.

The second half of this year is when we expect technology giants including Apple, Samsung, and Google to launch their next-generation flagships. Apple typically sticks to September for the release of its new iPhone models, while Pixel launch takes place in October. Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy Note 9 at its ‘Unpacked’ event on August 9 in New York. Even though the phones are far from official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the devices. LG V40 is another phone which has created a buzz online. It could be the world’s first smartphone to come with five cameras.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhone X models this year, two of which will have OLED display. The more affordable iPhone X version will sport LCD display. Google Pixel 3 design will largely remain unchanged, when compared to Pixel 2. Google Pixel 3 XL is speculated to come with iPhone X-like notch on top of screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have an Infinity display like its predecessor, dual rear cameras, and more. From Apple iPhone X 2018 to Google Pixel 3 and LG V40, let us take a look at the big upcoming launches:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: Specifications and features

Samsung has already confirmed its ‘Unpacked’ event on August 9 in new York, where the South Korean giant is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 9. The next-generation Note device is expected to feature the same front panel that we saw on the Galaxy Note 8, though the back cover could be redesigned. The phone is rumoured to come with a slightly bigger 6.4-inch curved Infinity AlwaysOn display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual rear cameras will be horizontally aligned, with a fingerprint sensor below them.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Samsung could also announce 8GB RAM+512GB storage model as well. The phone was previously speculated to ship with in-display fingerprint sensor, though recent reports suggest the company with stick with a physical fingerprint scanner. Battery remains one of the key features on Note series, and the Galaxy Note 9 could pack a bigger 4,000mAh one compared to 3,300mAh battery on the previous variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with dual 12MP rear cameras with variable aperture, just like Galaxy S9 series. Of course, some improvements are expected as well, though exact details are unclear at this point. The improved S-Pen could get Bluetooth support and Samsung is said to add a microphone to the accessory for attending calls and voice control.

Apple iPhone X 2018 in September: Specifications and features

Apple iPhone X lineup for 2018 could include three models – 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED variants as well as 6.1-inch LCD variant. Just like the original iPhone X, the upcoming phones are said to sport bezel-less display, glass back design, FaceID feature. The devices could also come with pre-5G technology.

The LCD model will be the most affordable of the three and is expected to have a metal back design that we saw on the iPhone 7 series. It will not support wireless charging, according to reports. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims the cheapest version of iPhone X will sport a stronger display thanks to Cover Glass Sensor (CGS) process, though it could ditch the 3D Touch feature.

According to a Forbes report, which shared schematics of the 6.5-inch OLED display model, the phone could come with a vertically-stacked triple-rear camera configuration, though there’s a chance this could only come in 2019.It remains to be seen what sort of camera configuration the high-end phone launches with.

Kuo suggest the phones will switch entirely to Intel for the baseband chips, and Qualcomm will not be considered as a supplier thanks to the ongoing battle between Apple and Qualcomm. The devices could also come with bigger batteries, when compared to the previous-generation iPhone X. According to Kuo, the 5.8-inch iPhone 2018 model could come with a battery capacity of between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAH. The overall battery capacity in the 6.1-inch LCD model is speculate to increase as well.

In terms of pricing, Kuo pegs the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone model to cost starting at $600 to $700. The 5.8-inch OLED iPhone X successor is estimated to start at $800, while the 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus could be priced close to $900 to $1,000.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL in October: Specifications and features

Google Pixel smartphones are typically announced on October 4, and the search giant could stick with the same date for launch of Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL. Google Pixel 3 is said to continue with the same design as Pixel 2, which means the phone will not have an edge-to-edge screen or notch. The display size could be 5.3-inches. Google Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, could sport a notched design, which is not surprising given Android P includes support for notch or cut out. The bigger phone is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch screen.

Both the smartphones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The battery capacity of the phones is not yet known. Neither Pixel 3 nor Pixel 3 XL will support a 3.5mm headphone jack. As speculated, the Pixel 3 series will have a USB type-C port at the bottom. The devices are expected to run the latest Android P OS. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could continue with a single rear camera, with some software tweaks. However, the phones could have dual rear cameras and this was leaked in 5K CAD image renders by tipster OnLeaks.

LG V40 with five cameras: Specifications and features

LG V40 will sport two cameras on the front and three shooters on the back. LG V40 will sport two cameras on the front and three shooters on the back.

LG V40 is speculated to feature a penta-lens camera system, a first seen on any device yet. A report in Android Police claims, the V40 will sport two cameras on the front and three shooters on the back. The front-facing cameras are also expected to offer face unlock feature thanks ‘stereo configuration’ that will allow 3D mapping.

Among other features, LG V40 will include a notch at the top of the display. The successor to last year’s LG V30 will reportedly pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and will have a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Quad DAC that LG introduced two years back is also speculated for the upcoming phone. The high-end flagship, which could launch later this year, could feature a design similar to that of LG G7 ThinQ.

