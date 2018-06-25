Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to come with improved S-Pen stylus: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to come with an improved S-Pen. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to come with an improved S-Pen. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with an improved S-Pen that is going to be “worth the wait”. A tweet by usually-reliable tipster Ice Universe claims that the next-generation S-Pen stylus will be massively improved over its predecessor. Although the tipster confirms an all-new S-Pen in the making he didn’t elaborate further on what basis the next-generation stylus will be different from the existing S Pen for the Galaxy Note 8.

The Galaxy Note 8’s S-Pen is already pretty decent, offering a ton of features such as 4,096 pressure levels, live messages, waterproofing, and more. However, based on a recent patent filing, Samsung is working on adding a microphone to the S Pen for attending calls and voice control. And recent rumours also claim that the next-generation S-Pen would gain Bluetooth capabilities, allowing users to use the accessory as a wireless speaker.

The Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to hit the market this year. Bloomberg has reported that Samsung plans to hold its Unpacked event in New York on August 9, which would mean that the high-profile device will launch a few weeks earlier than the Galaxy Note 8. Many believe the Galaxy Note 9 will likely to look little different from the Galaxy Note 8 in terms of look, featuring the same notch-less display.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9 with revamped camera

Do you often use SPen for Galaxy Note? The Note9 SPen feature is worth the wait. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2018

According to rumours, the Galaxy Note 9 will employ a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The device is also expected to come with a huge 4000mAh battery. Apparently, one of the variants of the Galaxy Note 9 will feature 512GB of internal memory. Other expected features of the Galaxy Note 9 include the octa-core Exynos 9810 processor or the Snapdragon 845 chipset depending on the market, either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, dual rear-facing cameras, and of course the S-Pen.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd