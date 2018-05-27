Samsung Galaxy Note 9 may come with 8GB RAM, 512GB storage: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could ship with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could ship with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to launch towards the end of July- and if the latest leak is true, it’s going to be more powerful than its predecessor. Well-known Twitter leaker @Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy Note 9 may feature 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This is could be the top-end variant of the Galaxy Note 9, though the base model of the flagship is still expected to feature 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

At the moment, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S9+ features 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy Note 9, however, will come with 8GB RAM and a whopping 512GB storage for the top-tier model. The only smartphone that offers 512GB flash storage is the Huawei Porche Design Mate RS. This amount of storage can be mostly found in ultrabooks that ship with SSDs.

Apart from the memory configuration, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is going to be a beast. While it won’t look different from the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung is rumoured to be making most changes under the hood. Just like the Galaxy S9 and S9+, the Galaxy Note 9 will ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US while remaining countries including India will get an Exynos 9810 chipset. The handset will be equipped with 6GB RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo. The Galaxy Note 9 is likely to retain a dual-camera setup on the back with a variable aperture lens, like the Galaxy S9 series.

If you are lucky, you will see 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM Galaxy Note9 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 26, 2018

Samsung has already announced that the company’s next-generation flagship will come with an improved version of its virtual assistant, dubbed “Bixby 2.0”. It will offer enhanced natural processes, improved background noise resistance and quicker response times. The Note 9 will come with a 6.4-inch 18:5:9 display and a 4000mAh battery. Recent rumours have suggested that Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy Note 9 in late July due to the lackluster performance of the Galaxy S9.

