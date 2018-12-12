Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets second Android Pie beta: Report

Samsung has now released the second Android Pie beta for Galaxy Note 9, according to SamMobile. Unlike other iterations of Android, this version will feature the OneUI skin, that was unveiled by the electronics major recently. Galaxy Note 9 is expected to receive Android Pie next month, alongside the Galaxy S9/S9+.

The latest Android Pie beta, spotted having version number N960FXXU2ZRL6, comes with a file size of 553.8MB. Through the change log, users will receive a fix to issues like freezing of the Dialler app, response delays during calling, as well as autofill-related issues.

Other bugs that have been resolved include errors with YouTube, night mode problems, and hotspot-based connectivity issues. These issues are similar to those spotted on Galaxy S9/S9+, and also come with the December 2018 Android security patch.

Through the update, Samsung has also issued a new trick in order to keep Android Pie updates in check. Those enrolled to the OneUI beta program can check for updates through the Samsung Members app, so the feature will also auto-update the pre-installed Galaxy apps.

Beta programme members will be receiving this as a firmware over-the-air (FOTA) upgrade, while this update can be checked manually through Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Since the December Android security patch was introduced to all Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ models, including those based on Android Pie, the same can also be expected on Galaxy Note 9 devices.

The South Korean electronics firm is expected to introduce OneUI out-of-the-box for the upcoming Galaxy S10 series, that will debut at MWC 2019. This will also showcase the Infinity-O display, that has been seen on the recently launched Galaxy A8s, currently limited to China.