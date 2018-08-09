Samsung Galaxy Note 9: An S Pen with Bluetooth to 4000 mAh battery, all we know

Galaxy Note 9 launch tonight: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as leaked in a YouTube video, which had the official press renders. Galaxy Note 9 launch tonight: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 as leaked in a YouTube video, which had the official press renders.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications, features launch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will officially be launched tonight at 8.30 pm IST. The Galaxy Note 9 launch event is taking place in New York, with Samsung set to launch its second flagship of the year. The Note series has traditionally competed with the Apple iPhone series, the latest variant of which will launch later in September.

For Samsung, the Galaxy Note 9 comes at a crucial time, given it is facing increasing competition across markets from players like Huawei, Xiaomi and others. The Galaxy S9 has not done as well as Samsung expected, and it was reflected in the last quarter’s results as well. So the Note 9 comes with a lot of expectations. Here’s a look at what all is expected in the Galaxy Note 9.

Galaxy Note 9: Launch in India, Expected price

While Galaxy Note 9 is being unveiled on a global stage today, the India launch is not far off. Flipkart already has a teaser page live for the Galaxy Note 9 on its site and mobile apps. This indicates that the phone will go on sale in India by mid-August itself, and not one month after the global launch. With the Galaxy S9 series, Samsung had reduced the time between the global and Indian launch.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has some challenges, and opportunities ahead: Here’s why

The Galaxy Note 9 starting price should be close to Rs 70,000. There have been leaks that the price could be close to the previous version, at least in the global market.

A leaked image of the Galaxy Note 9 and its official cases. A leaked image of the Galaxy Note 9 and its official cases.

Galaxy Note 9: Design, Display

All the leaks and pictures we have seen so far indicate the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport a design similar to the Note 8. The Galaxy Note 9’s display will be 6.4-inch with SAMOLED display and 2K resolution. Samsung will continue with the Infinity Display like the S9 series, and could reduce the bezels further in this new phone.

The Galaxy Note 9 is supposed to come in a new brown or coppery colour option as well, in addition to the more traditional blue, black, and purple colours. With the Galaxy S9 series, we saw Samsung introduce a Lilac Purple option and it remains to be seen if the Note 9 will offer a similar colour.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch today: India timings, how to watch livestream, expected specs and more

The smartphone will also come with IP68 water and dust-resistance like the previous Note 8, and the S9 series. The phone will have a Type-C USB port and it is unlikely that Samsung will ditch the headphone jack on this device just yet. Samsung will also unveil a new Dex system for Note 9.

Another big design change could be involving the S Pen, which will have colour tones that contrast with those of the phone. For instance, Samsung’s own teasers and leaked images have shown that the blue version of Note 9 will have a blue/gold S Pen.

A leaked image of Galaxy Note 9, shared by Evan Blass. (Image source: Twitter) A leaked image of Galaxy Note 9, shared by Evan Blass. (Image source: Twitter)

Galaxy Note 9: Specifications

Galaxy Note 9 is a flagship phone will be powered by the latest processor from Qualcomm or Samsung’s Exynos series. In US, the phone will the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, while India and other global markets will run the Exynos 9810 processor from Samsung.

Leaks have indicated that Samsung could launch an 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant as well. The base version of Note 9 could have 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung might add 1TB expandable storage support on the Note 9 as well, according to one video of the phone.

Galaxy Note 9: Camera

Samsung will likely introduce the dual aperture system from the S9 series to the Galaxy Note 9 as well. The device will likely have a 12MP+12MP rear camera with f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture. The front camera is expected to remain at 8MP. Galaxy Note 9 will come with Iris scanner as well. However, 3D face scanning like the iPhone X is unlikely to be a part of the new Note series.

Galaxy Note 9: Battery and S Pen

This is the part where the big changes are expected. According to reports so far, the Note 9 could have a much bigger 4000 mAh battery, compared to the 3300 mAh one on the previous variant. It also means Note 9 could have a longer battery life, which was often considered as the hallmark of the Note series. The phone is also expected to include fast-charging support.

The S Pen it will feature a lot more features, including Bluetooth connectivity. The S Pen can be used as a remote control, according to reports. It remains to be seen what new interesting features Samsung incorporates with this accessory given it is the USP of the Note series.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd