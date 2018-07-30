Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen spotted in new set of leaked images; price of phone revealed

In an image render, the S-Pen from Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted, alongside the stylus of Galaxy Note 8. In an image render, the S-Pen from Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted, alongside the stylus of Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will launch at an event on August 9, and more details are being leaked every day around this phone. In an image render, the S-Pen from Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted, alongside the stylus of Galaxy Note 8. Also, the price of its variants has now been spotted in a pre-order poster from Indonesia. Both leads have been reported by SamMobile.

As per the newest leak, the Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen has been leaked in its blue and gold avatar, which is kept next to Note 8’s iteration of the stylus for comparison. On the design front, the newer S-pen appears to be more angular, while holding a unique colour profile. While the stylus from Note 8 comes in the same colour as the device, S-Pen from Galaxy Note 9 shows a blue body with a gold top (this, of course, will pair with the phone’s blue colour variant).

One of the most anticipated changes of the Galaxy Note 9 is that of the S-Pen’s features. While it is known that it will have its own Bluetooth capabilities, S-Pen might end up acting as a selfie trigger. Among other things, this stylus could allow a remote function for audio and video control, as well as the possibility of gaming functions.

Meanwhile, the price of Galaxy Note 9 has been leaked through a pre-order poster revealed in Indonesia. Uploaded on Twitter by a user with the handle @bang_gogo_, the Note 9 is seen in 128GB and 512GB internal storage variants, and has been priced at 13.5 million Indonesian rupiah (Rs 64,367 approx.) and 17.5 million Indonesian rupiah (Rs 83,439 approx.) respectively.These phones also appear with offers on Samsung Smart TVs.

