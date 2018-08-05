Samsung Galaxy Note 9 retail box leaked, reveals 4000mAh battery and S Pen remote control

A Twitter user @dryab shared an image it claims to be the Galaxy Note 9 retail box. A Twitter user @dryab shared an image it claims to be the Galaxy Note 9 retail box.

Samsung has already confirmed that it will launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York, but it hasn’t stopped leaks from surfacing. A Twitter user @dryab shared an image it claims to be the Galaxy Note 9 retail box which has emerged from Russia. The box reveals several details about the Galaxy Note 9, including its camera, storage, and the display size. However, we cannot confirm whether or not the packaging is real, so take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Previous rumours claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 would not be too different from the Galaxy S9+ in terms of specs. The leaked retail box confirms the Galaxy Note 9 will feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, you will also find 128GB storage and a massive 4000mAh battery. Like the Galaxy S9+, the Note 9 will come with two 12MP cameras, one dual aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4, along with the f/2.4 zoom. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera with autofocus.

Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be able to record super-slow motion videos at 960fps. The Note 9 is also listed to come with the new S Pen with “remote control”. We do not know how it functions, but it could allow users to control music or take photos.

А вот и он. Пока корейцы готовятся к мировой презентации в Нью-Йорке, новенький Samsung Galaxy Note9 уже лежит в российских магазинах. Теперь известны все характеристики до анонса 👌 pic.twitter.com/Dj51ohBUxZ — Dmitriy Ryabinin (@dryab) August 3, 2018

The Galaxy Note 9 is said to be a minor upgrade over the Galaxy Note 8, which was launched in 2017. The phone will look identical to its predecessor, be it in terms of looks or features. The successor to the Note 8 was recently leaked in a 30-second ad that was accidentally published by Samsung. Perhaps the highlight of the Note 9 will be its all-new S Pen stylus and 512GB of storage which can be expanded up to 1TB through the use of 512GB microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will make its official debut on August 9 in New York. Word on the street is that the flagship phone could launch in India in the second week of August at an estimated price of Rs 72,990.

