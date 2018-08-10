Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,900: Here are the details, pre-book offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India is Rs 67,900 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India is Rs 67,900 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s price in India has been confirmed by the company. Note 9 is now listed on the India online store for a starting price of Rs 67,900 going to up Rs 84,900 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant.

Galaxy Note 8 was launched at the company’s Unpacked event, which took place in New York on August 11. Samsung’s new Note device comes with major improvements on the camera front and S Pen now supports Bluetooth. Samsung Galaxy Home speakers and Galaxy Watch were also unveiled at the event, though neither are listed on the India website for now.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 comes in 512GB storage variant, which is the highest ever on a Samsung phone. Let us take a look at the India price for the phone, specifications, and features:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space is priced at Rs 67,900. The 8GB RAM+512GB storage model will cost Rs 84,900. It looks like Samsung is yet to bring lavender purple colour option to India as the phone is listed in midnight black, ocean blue, and metallic copper colour variants. The price for base model with 128GB storage start at $999.99 in the US, which is around Rs 68,800 on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Pre-booking Offers in India

Users can just to the Samsung India online store and pre-book the Galaxy Note 9. Just choose the colour and variant you prefer and hit the pre-booking button. Keep in mind you will have to pay the entire amount while pre-booking the Note 9 smartphone. The smartphone

Samsung also has some pre-booking offers for the Galaxy Note 9. It will let India buyers purchase the Gear Sport watch with the Note 9 for just Rs 4,999. The watch was launched at Rs 22,900 in India. Samsung will also offer Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Credit Card users as well as No cost EMI.

Those who have another Samsung device to exchange can get an extra Rs 6000 value when they purchase the Note 9 from Samsung’s online store. What this means is that if your older device has a value of say Rs 20,000, Samsung will give another Rs 6000 extra as well, meaning a total value of Rs 26,000 for your older phone. This only applies for some select devices, though the list is long.

Samsung is also including OnePlus and Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 phones in the list of devices eligible for extra Rs 6000 on exchange. The full list looks like this

Samsung devices

Samsung Note 8 64 GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB

Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GB

Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (32GB)

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge 32GB

Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A8+

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung galaxy A5 (2016)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Apple devices:

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6

OnePlus devices

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

Oneplus 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Specifications, features

Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch QHD+display which is SAMOLED quality, and runs the Exynos 9810 processor in India, which is an octa-core processor. The phone has two RAM and storage variants: 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 512GB storage with support for 512GB microSD card. The rear camera is 12MP+12MP with dual aperture and it has the wide-angle and telephoto lens setup. The battery is 4000 mAh. Front camera on Note 9 is 8MP.

Galaxy Note 9 comes with an improved S Pen, which has Bluetooth support and can function on its own as a remote. The S Pen can be used to control content on the Note 9, used as a clicker during presentations, and as a remove to access the camera.

