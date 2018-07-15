Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price leaked ahead of August 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to be priced at PLN 4299 (or approx Rs 78,380) in Poland when it launches. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to be priced at PLN 4299 (or approx Rs 78,380) in Poland when it launches. (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

A new report says the pricing of the Galaxy Note 9 will start at the same price as its predecessor – the Galaxy Note 8. According to a Polish site Spider’s Web who claimed to have obtained information from one of ‘Samsung’s employees’ reveal the Galaxy Note 9 to be priced at PLN 4299 (or approx Rs 78,380).

Apparently, two distinct sources including a tipster who said to be familiar with Samsung plans and a local Samsung representative have reportedly confirmed the number. As per the Polish site, the Galaxy Note 9 will carry this price for the base variant 6GB RAM/128GB onboard storage. Spider’s Web also revealed the phone to come in three colour options Blue, Black and Purple in Poland. The report further said that the Note 8 came with a similar price in Europe last year. The Galaxy Note 8 currently retails at Rs 67,900 in many parts of Europe. Meanwhile, in India, the Galaxy Note 8 sells for Rs 55,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is said to carry a massive 4000mAh battery, first for the Note-branded device. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC (China and US market) or in-house Exynos 9810 processor for other global markets including India. Reports further suggest Galaxy Note 9 to come with an improved S Pen stylus, support fast charging technology.

One of the variants is said to carry a massive 512GB onboard storage. The phone will feature a dual camera setup at the back and run Android Oreo. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come in two RAM/storage configuration 6GB RAM/256Gb storage and 8GB RAM/512GB storage. Leaked images confirm the presence of 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor located below the dual camera sensors.

Samsung has already confirmed its plans to launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York. Word on the street is that the Galaxy Note 8 could hit the retail shelves worldwide on August 24.

