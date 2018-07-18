Samsung Galaxy Note 9 press image leaked, shows complete design and S Pen Samsung Galaxy Note 9 press image leaked, shows complete design and S Pen

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted through a press image leak. First reported by SamMobile, the front and the back of the Galaxy Note 9 can be seen, alongside the revamped S Pen. The image was also shared on Twitter by Evin Blass, along with the text ‘S-Pen ?’. The newest member of Samsung’s Note series will be launched in New York on August 9.

As per the press image leak, the Galaxy Note 9 appears just like its predecessor, the Note 8. The differences between these two Note series devices are placement of the fingerprint scanner, and the design of the S Pen. Galaxy Note 9 continues from the Note 8, and sports a horizontal dual-rear camera configuration. The big change here is that it looks like the two camera sensors will have a different aperture size, if one goes by the image.

The Note 8 also had a horizontal dual-rear camera. The fingerprint scanner is seen below these cameras, rather than beside it as we had seen in the previous variant of the Note series.

While the device is entirely blue, the S-Pen spotted with it comes in a blue and gold colour pattern. S Pen has a blue speck at the top, while the body comes in gold. Much is expected of the S Pen, as it will likely come with Bluetooth connectivity. It is believed that this stylus will enable users to play/pause music, or click selfies.

Recently, Samsung CEO DJ Koh was spotted using what appears to be the Galaxy Note 9. While stressing that the S Pen will have ‘many new features’, he did not reveal much else of this device.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display, and could run the Snapdragon 845 in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other countries. It could also have either 6GB or 8GB RAM, internal storage up to 512GB, and a 4000mAh battery.

