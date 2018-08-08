Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Samsung to launch Galaxy Note 9 on August 9: New leak reveals all details on price, specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale on from August 24, and pre-orders will depend upon the regions.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2018 10:28:28 am
Samsung will be launching the much awaited Galaxy Note 9 smartphone in the US on August 9, which is tomorrow. However, leaks and reports have already showcased all the features and specifications of the device. Now, WinFuture the German tech website, has given us a clear glimpse on everything we need to know about the device.

The leak also consists of various official promotional materials for the Galaxy Note 9 from Samsung, including press renders, pricing information, and the specifications.

According to the report, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 will come in four colour variants – Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Lilac Purple, and Metallic Copper. It will be made available in two internal storage configurations – 128GB and 512GB which will cost 899 pounds (approximately Rs 79,900) and 1,099 pounds (approximately Rs 97,650) respectively. The device will go on sale on August 24, and pre-orders will depend upon the regions.

In India, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale quickly after the global launch as Flipkart already has a page live for the same.

The new details we get to see in the report mention the S Pen, Cameras, and Dex. The new S Pen will feature many new capabilities, which the onboard Bluetooth chip will make possible. The new S Pen with Bluetooth capabilities can be used as a standalone device. It will behave almost like a remote control as it will be able to remotely take images, operate applications, perform presentations, and pick or end calls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport a dual camera setup at the back, which will feature a zoom lens for 2x optical zoom along with a wide-angle lens with a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. The report also suggests that the company has improved the camera software for better images.

Coming to the Samsung Dex capabilities, this is a dock first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and allows users to turn their Galaxy smartphones into full-fledged PCs. The feature has apparently been overhauled by the company and will now only require only a single wire to connect the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone to a TV or a monitor.

