Samsung Galaxy Note 9 official video leaked ahead of August 9 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is due to launch on August 9 at a special event in New York, but most specifications about the phone are now seen as a given. The latest leak confirms everything that was rumoured about the Galaxy Note 9 and gives us the clearest look at the design of upcoming Samsung flagship. The reason: This is an official launch video of the Galaxy Note 9, which is now already available on the internet.

The Galaxy Note 9 official video gives out most of the crucial information about the upcoming flagship and has the tagline ‘The new super powerful Note’ appearing at the end. The video was first spotted by Sammobile and is still live on YouTube. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in a blue-coloured variant with the yellow-coloured stylus is seen in this video.

It also talks of an all-day battery life, and it has been rumoured that the Galaxy Note 9 will come with a 4000 mAh battery, compared to the 3300 mAh one on the previous variant. The video also talks of unlimited storage space and confirms that the phone will come with 1TB microSD slot. The Galaxy Note 9 will come with 512GB on-board storage as well, confirms the teaser video.

The camera can also be seen clearly in the video, and it looks like Samsung will tweak the sensor size for the dual-rear camera, which will be placed horizontally. Samsung is expected to introduce the new dual-aperture camera technology on the Galaxy Note 9 as well, which we have seen on the Galaxy S9 series.

Overall, though from the front and back ,the Note 9 looks similar to its predecessor and will continue with the 6.3-inch SAMOLED Infinity Display with 2K resolution. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the Exynos 9810 processor like the Galaxy S9. India gets the Exynos variant of the smartphone. Reports also claim that the Note 9 will come with an 8GB RAM option.

Reports have claimed the Galaxy Note 9 will go on sale earlier than expected. In India, Flipkart already has a page live for the phone. We will have to wait and see what surprises Samsung manages to spring on us when it reveals the Note 9.

