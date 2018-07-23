Samsung Galaxy Note 9 new unboxing video confirms phone specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted in another unboxing video. (Leaked image via Evan Blass on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted in another unboxing video. (Leaked image via Evan Blass on Twitter)

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 has been spotted in an unboxing video, that has confirmed many of the phone’s specifications. First seen by MySmartPrice, the Note 9 can be seen in a similar box as the Galaxy S9, with the video showing a Black colour variant. This phone will launch at an event in New York on August 9, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch is also expected to the event.

Galaxy Note 9’s unboxing video shows that this Samsung phone will come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440×2960 pixels and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. The design and build appears to be similar to the Note 8. The camera specifications of this phone have been confirmed with 12MP+12MP dual-rear cameras, both with OIS. The Note 9’s front camera will be 8MP in size.

This unboxing video has confirmed that the fingerprint scanner on the Note 9 will feature below the horizontally-stacked dual-rear cameras. The Note 9 is likely to run the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other countries.

While the base version will have a 6GB RAM/64GB storage option, it is expected to come with storage variants that offer up to 512GB of memory. Each option is expected to be expandable via microSD card support. New leaks have suggested that it could also support wireless charging, along with the Galaxy Watch.

Connectivity options on the Note 9 include 802.11 b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and NFC support. Set to feature a 4000mAh battery, it comes with type-C USB support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The unboxing video also shows a pair of AKG-tuned headphones, as well as what appears to be a microUSB to type-C USB adapter.

In India, Galaxy Note 9 could be expected to start around Rs 65,000, and its higher storage variants might cost as much as Rs 80,000. While the video does not reveal anything details about the S-Pen, it is expected to have Bluetooth capabilities, and could come with more features.

