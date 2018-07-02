Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 could offer music playback options on S Pen

A report by SamMobile now indicates that the Note 9’s S Pen could hold music playback controls, among other updates that are slated for it. A report by SamMobile now indicates that the Note 9’s S Pen could hold music playback controls, among other updates that are slated for it.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will see improvements to the S Pen, which is one of the most crucial features of the device. A report by SamMobile now indicates that the Note 9’s S Pen could hold music playback controls, among other updates that are slated for it. The S Pen was also in focus when Samsung released the first poster for the Galaxy Note 9, set for an August 9 launch in New York.

SamMobile cites Ice Universe, a China-based tipster, for the news. According to Ice Universe’s posts on Twitter and Weibo, it seems like the S Pen on the Note 9 could become a portable Bluetooth controller. This would enable S Pen to control music playback, and offer a long-range remote self-timer. Other reports, that claim S Pen could get its ‘biggest update ever’, suggest that the Note 9’s S Pen could double up to be a Bluetooth speaker. Some also claim that S Pen could be shipped with software updates, without really mentioning what those would be.

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Many specifications of the Galaxy note 9 have been revealed. According to previous reports, the Note 9 could have a 6.4-inch curved Infinity Display with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It is expected to continue with the face and iris scanner for security, as done with the Galaxy Note 8. Other speculations around the phone include a 4000 mAh battery, as well as three possible storage variants: 6GB RAM/128 GB, 8GB RAM/256GB as well as 8GB RAM/512GB of internal storage.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: Event timings, how to watch live stream, etc

The cameras of the Note 9 are likely to hold the dual-aperture systems that were found in the Galaxy S9 series earlier this year. Its dual-rear cameras will be horizontally stacked, with the fingerprint scanner placed below. Meanwhile, digital assistant Bixby will be present in a more ‘mature’ version, which is unlikely to be Bixby 2.0.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd