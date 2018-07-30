Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to offer 2x longer slow-mo videos as Galaxy S9: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be able to record slow-mo videos at 960fps for 0.4 seconds (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be able to record slow-mo videos at 960fps for 0.4 seconds (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly have better Super slow-mo feature as compared to the Galaxy S9 series. According to a report from SamsungMobile.News, the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will be able to record slow-mo videos at 960fps for 0.4 seconds which is twice as long as seen on the Galaxy S9.

“#GalaxyNote9 can shoot in 960fps for 0.4 seconds. 0.2 seconds more than the #GalaxyS9,” SamsungMobile.News tweet reads.

To recall, Samsung announced the Super Slow-mo mode alongside the debut of its flagship smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in February this year. The mode basically allows users to capture slow-mo 960fps video at a 720p resolution. While the report suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 could offer 2x longer slow-mo videos as Galaxy S9, it is still unclear whether the upcoming Samsung smartphone will be able to record footage up to the resolution of 1080p.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 S-Pen spotted in new set of leaked images; price of phone revealed

Samsung is expected to unveil the next flagship for the year, the Galaxy Note 9 at its Unpacked Event which is scheduled to take place on August 9 in New York. Rumours and leaks have already given a fair sketch of what to expect from the new Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. Reports suggest that the phone could come with a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or in-house Exynos 9810 processor depending on the region. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to feature dual camera setup as the previous iteration. However, the fingerprint sensor is said to re-positioned and placed below the rear cameras. The phone is expected to have 12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP camera up front.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is anticipated to pack massive upgrades in terms battery and storage. The phone is said to carry a huge 4000mAh battery. One of the variants is tipped to offer 512GB storage and may be priced at $1,460. The Galaxy Note 9 is also expected to arrive with an enhanced S-Pen stylus. As per reports, the new S-Pen stylus is said to offer Bluetooth connectivity. As for the pricing, 91Mobiles reports that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 could be priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 for the base variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd