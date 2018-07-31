Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to come for a reasonable price

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to come for a ‘reasonable price,’ hints company (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to come for a ‘reasonable price,’ hints company (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come for a “reasonable price,” the company said at its second-quarter earnings announcement. Samsung didn’t clearly mention about the Galaxy Note 9 in its press release, however, it did cite that the new Galaxy Note will offer “exceptional performance.”

“Demand for smartphones and tablets is forecast to increase in the second half as the market enters a period of strong seasonality, but competition is seen intensifying as new smartphone models are released. In response, Samsung will seek to expand sales by introducing a new Galaxy Note earlier than usual, which offers exceptional performance for a reasonable price. Also, Samsung plans to strengthen price competitiveness and adopt advanced technology in the mass models,” Samsung said in its press release.

Samsung is all set to unveil its flagship model for the year, the Galaxy Note 9 at its global Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York on August 9. The company is expected to unveil the key aspects of the new Note device alongside the price. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come for a price of IDR 13,500,000 (approximately Rs 64,367) for the 128GB storage model and IDR 17,500,000 (approximately Rs 83,439) for the 512GB storage model.

Samsung in its press note mentioned that its net income fell 4 per cent compared to last year at KRW 58.48 trillion (around Rs 61,754 crores) in “consolidated quarterly revenue,” although operating income advanced 6 per cent to KRW 14.87 trillion (around Rs 91,123 crores) in the second quarter this year. Samsung reported a drop in earnings year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter over slow sales of the Galaxy S9. With the debut of Galaxy Note 9, the company expects to improve its sales and ‘stagnated growth’ in the smartphone market.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. It will likely be powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or in-house Exynos 9810 processor depending on the region. As for the camera, the Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature dual camera setup as the previous iteration. The phone is expected to have 12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP camera up front.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will pack a big 4000mAh battery. One of the variants is said to offer 512GB storage. The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to arrive with an improved S-Pen stylus as well. Reports reveal that the new S-Pen stylus could offer Bluetooth connectivity.

