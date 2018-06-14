Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Bigger battery to revamped camera, what we expect

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Let us take a look at everything we know about the flagship smartphone so far. Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Let us take a look at everything we know about the flagship smartphone so far.

Samsung Galaxy S9 could be unveiled at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event on August 9, but leaks around the flagship have already started to surface online. While the smartphone will largely retain the design of its predecessor Galaxy Note 8, it could come with improved cameras, updated processor, a new version of Bixby and a bigger battery. According to a Bloomberg report, the ‘Unpacked’ event in New York this year will be held about two weeks earlier than a similar occasion last year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 has been leaked in 3D CAD renders, suggesting it go with a physical fingerprint sensor instead of an in-display sensor. Previous reports have indicated that the Galaxy Note 9 is known internally as “Crown”. Galaxy Note 9 will ditch a notch on top of screen, a trend popularised by rival Apple’s iPhone X and adopted by flagships of this year. Let us take a look at everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likely to resemble the Note 8 from the front, though back cover could look different. The front will be dominated by a 6.4-inch Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen. The phone will continue with a 3.5 mm headset jack, which will be placed at the bottom alongside a USB Type-C port, microphone and speaker grille as well as S-Pen pocket.

Galaxy Note 8 could have the dedicated Bixby button on the right, while volume rocker keys and power button will be placed on the left. The 3D renders put out by OneLeaks also reveal a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, suggesting Samsung could ditch an in-display fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Camera and Software

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to retain a dual rear camera setup with a variable aperture like we saw on the Galaxy S9 series. The next-generation Note device will ship with an upgraded camera, according to a Bloomberg report. The dual rear cameras will be horizontally aligned. The Galaxy S9+ comes with a 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will run Android 8.1 Oreo. According a report in Korean Herald, which quotes Gray G Lee, the head of the Artificial Intelligence Centre under Samsung Research, the phone will come with a newer version of Bixby or Bixby 2.0. It will have better natural language processing, faster response time and improved noise resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Processor, Battery and Memory

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will also include an upgraded processor from Qualcomm Inc for some markets, as per Bloomberg. It will ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US while remaining countries including India will get an Exynos 9810 chipset. The handset will feature 8GB RAM+512GB storage. There will be a 6GB RAM variant as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come with a 4,000mAh battery, and might support wireless charging. This was first spotted by SamMobile, which has picked up the news from tipster Ice Universe, who tweeted the phone’s battery capacity. The wireless charging feature was reported by GalaxyClub, which found a new Samsung wireless charger registered with the US FCC.

