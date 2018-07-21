Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaks in Lilac Purple colour variant

Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. (Image: Nieuwe Mobiel) Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 will retain the 3.5mm audio jack. (Image: Nieuwe Mobiel)

Samsung is expected to launch the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. For the past couple of months, we have been seeing a lot of leaks uncover the design and the specifications of the smartphone. A new leaked image has surfaced revealing that the device will have a Lilac Purple colour option similar to the Galaxy S9 smartphone series. The new images courtesy of the Dutch site Nieuwe Mobiel compliment the earlier Coral Blue and the Midnight Black images leaked earlier.

Not much can be gathered from the image renders except for the colour. However, on careful inspection, the device seems to have thinner bezels, a repositioned fingerprint sensor and camera module when comparing it to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

It has been reported that the S-Pen will be seeing a major update with the Note 9. The S-Pen is said to be getting a speaker, a microphone and Bluetooth support, making it much more useful. However, all of this seems far-fetched, and the company might just only give us a bit of an updated stylus. Earlier reports suggest that the company has decided to retain the 3.5mm audio jack and the 6.3-inches display.

In other news, Samsung is preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone being dubbed as the Galaxy X, early next year according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The report further states that the device prototype named ‘Winner’ features a bendable 7-inch display, which can be folded in half like a wallet.

