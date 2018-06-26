Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Improved cameras to Bixby 2.0, all we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch could happen at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9. Here’s everything we know so far. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch could happen at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9. Here’s everything we know so far. (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch could happen at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9. The successor to Galaxy Note 8 is expected to ship with improved cameras, an Infinity display and an additional camera shutter button. The premium smartphone has been certified on Federal Communications Commission (FCC), with model number SM-N960F. Reports suggest that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could launch in 512GB storage variant as well, which will be limited to certain markets.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly ship with a new version of Bixby or Bixby 2.0 as well. Of course, Note 9 will continue with a dedicated Bixby button like last year’s Galaxy Note 8. The phone, internally know as “Crown”, will not feature in-display fingerprint sensor if one goes by leaks online. Instead, the next-generation Note device is expected to launch with a physical fingerprint sensor. Let us take a look at everything we know about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 so far:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will retain Infinity display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio that we saw on the Note 8. The upcoming phone could feature a slightly bigger 6.4-inch screen, compared to 6.3-inch on its predecessor. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is likely to resemble the Note 8 from the front, though back cover could look different. The phone will continue with a 3.5 mm headset jack, which will be placed at the bottom alongside a USB Type-C port, microphone and speaker grille as well as S-Pen pocket.

According to a report in South Korean publication Herald, Note 9 will come with an additional physical button for launching the camera app or taking screenshot. Samsung has reportedly patented ‘Perfect Capture Technology’ trademark, which hints at a new button on Note 9. The button could be placed on the bottom left of Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The exact functionality of the button is unclear at this point.

The dedicated Bixby button will be placed on the right, while volume rocker keys and power button will be on the left. Separately, OnLeaks put out 3D renders of Galaxy Note 9, which reveal a physical rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This suggests the South Korean smartphone maker could ditch an in-display fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Camera and Software

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport upgraded cameras, as per a Bloomberg report. The phone is rumoured to come with dual rear cameras (12MP+12MP) with dual variable aperture as seen on the Galaxy S9 series. The dual rear cameras will be horizontally aligned.

On the software front, the Galaxy Note 9 will run Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone will run a new version of Samsung’s voice-assistant Bixby, which will have better natural language processing, faster response time and improved noise resistance. Bixby 2.0 was confirmed in a report from Korean Herald, which quotes Gray G Lee, the head of the Artificial Intelligence Centre under Samsung Research.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Processor, Battery and Memory

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will ship with an updated processor, bigger battery, and a 512GB storage variant. A Bloomberg report claims that Galaxy Note 9 will include an upgraded processor from Qualcomm Inc for some markets. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while remaining countries including India will get an Exynos 9810 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be made available in two storage models – 6GB RAM+256GB storage and 8GB RAM+512GB storage. The 512GB ROM variant will initially be limited to select markets like China and Korea, according to tipster Ice Universe. However, it could launch in other markets at a later date. If one goes by the leak, then Note 9 could be Samsung’s first smartphone to ship with 512GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note series has typically been about battery, which also differentiates it from the company’s Galaxy S series. We can expect major improvements on the battery front in the Galaxy Note 9 as the phone is expected to pack a 4,000mAh one. In comparison, Galaxy Note 8 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. The phone will also support wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Improved S-Pen

Ice Universe claims that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will come with an improved S-Pen that is going to be “worth the wait”. However, the tipster did not reveal the new features that the next-generation stylus will feature, when compared to the existing S Pen for the Galaxy Note 8.

As per a patent filing, Samsung is working on adding a microphone to the S Pen for attending calls and voice control. Rumours also claim that the new S-Pen will include Bluetooth capabilities, which will allow people to use the accessory as a wireless speaker.

