Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked press render looks exactly like the Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been confirmed to launch on August 9 in New York. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been confirmed to launch on August 9 in New York.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has purportedly leaked in a new rendered image. Android Headlines claims the image is the official render of the Galaxy Note 9 that has been provided by a reliable source. As previously revealed, the Galaxy Note 9 appears to look exactly like its predecessor – the Galaxy Note 8.

As viewed from the front, both smartphones are nearly identical, featuring the same 18.5:9 aspect ratio, and thin bezels at the top and bottom of the display. In fact, even side buttons are placed in the same very positions. Unfortunately, the leak only shows the front-side of the display.

The South Korean major has already confirmed that the Galaxy Note 9 will be announced on August 9 in New York. That would put the flagship smartphone on track to ship towards the end of August. Bloomberg reports that Samsung will focus on improved cameras in the Note 9, although exact details are limited at the moment. However, the biggest highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 could be the improved S Pen stylus. Popular leaker Ice Universe on Twitter recently indicated that the Note 9’s S Pen will come with Bluetooth support, thus allowing consumers to use the stylus for a lot of things, such as using it for controlling music.

As for the phone itself, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is rumoured to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9, either Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processor (depending on the market), 6GB/8GB RAM, dual cameras on the back, up to 512GB of internal memory, and a massive 4000mAh battery. Samsung has already confirmed that the second-generation digital assistant Bixby will make its debut on the Galaxy Note 9.

