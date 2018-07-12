Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked poster reveals headphone jack, sales from August 24

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 alleged promotional poster reveals dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 alleged promotional poster reveals dual rear cameras, fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio jack (Image of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung is all set to unveil its next flagship smartphone, Galaxy Note 9 at Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9. While there is barely a month left for the next big launch, leaks have revealed most details around Samsung’s next Note flagship smartphone. During the Galaxy Unpacked event announcement, Samsung showcased a close-up shot of the Note 9’s S Pen in a gold colour scheme, and the latest leak image now reveals a few design details of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone.

The image which appears to be a promotional poster of the alleged Galaxy Note 9 is shared by the mobile tipster, Ice Universe in its Twitter account. From what one can see, the supposed Galaxy Note 9 will come with dual cameras aligned horizontally similar to the one found on the Galaxy Note 8. The fingerprint sensor is placed right below the dual rear camera sensors.

At the bottom, the phone is seen featuring a mono speaker grille, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The leaked poster further reveals a purple colour version of the alleged Galaxy Note 9 with an S Pen stylus in gold colourway placed on top. Earlier leaks have suggested that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could come in five colour options- Blue, Grey, Lavender, Black, and Brown.

Meanwhile, the Korean publication ETNews suggests that the Galaxy Note 9 will likely go on sale on August 24. The report cites that due to slow Galaxy S9 sales, Samsung is supposedly planning to start sales for its new flagship on August 24 instead of August 31.

As for the specifications, previous reports have revealed the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. While the physical design is said to be similar to that of its predecessor, Galaxy Note 9 is expected to pack a larger 4000mAh battery. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC (China and US market) or in-house Exynos 9810 processor for other global markets including India.

One of the variants of the Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to come with a massive 512GB native storage. Samsung’s upcoming flagship is anticipated to come with an improved S Pen stylus that will offer new features. The phone is expected to have fast charging support and bundle a new wireless charging accessory. As for the software, the phone is said to run Android Oreo and come in two RAM/storage options -6GB RAM/256GB storage and 8GB RAM/512GB storage.

