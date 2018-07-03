Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked case renders show dual front facing cameras, unchanged design

Looks like the Galaxy Note 9 will look similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8. (Image credit: GizmoChina) Looks like the Galaxy Note 9 will look similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8. (Image credit: GizmoChina)

Samsung is all set to launch the alleged Galaxy Note 9 smartphone globally on August 9. Till date, there have been many rumours and reports as to what the new Galaxy Note device will feature. Now, new case renders from GizmoChina showcase the front and rear design of the smartphone, which from the looks of it looks quite similar to the Galaxy Note 8.

As seen in the renders above, the alleged Galaxy Note 9 looks quite similar to its predecessor except for the device having a non-existent chin at the bottom and what appears to be a dual camera setup on the rear. The renders also seem to have a few additional sensors and what might be a physical flash on top of the device.

Coming to the back of the smartphone, we get to see a dual camera setup similar in looks to the one in the Note 8. However, the cameras on the smartphone might come with variable apertures similar to the one we got to see in the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. The fingerprint sensor also seems to be repositioned below the camera setup where it would be much easier to reach.

The case renders also show that the volume rockers along with the Bixby button will be placed on the left edge and the power key on the right edge. According to previous reports, the alleged Galaxy Note 9 might sport a 6.4-inch QHD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 processor. It will come in two RAM variants 6GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM along with 512GB of internal storage. All of this will be backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 will be an all-new S Pen stylus. According to renowned tipster Ice Universe, the S-Pen is Bluetooth-enabled, which means it can be used for other functions. The tipster believes that the S Pen can be used for play and resuming music playback, as a camera shutter button.

