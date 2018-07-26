Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launching early due to ‘poor’ Galaxy S9 sales: Report

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York. Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 in New York. But now a new report suggests the reason for the early launch of the Galaxy Note 9 could be linked to poor sales of the Galaxy S9 series. The South Korean major badly needs a hit after the lackluster performance of the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy S9, DigiTimes is reporting.

It’s speculated that the Galaxy S9 series haven’t been performing well as the company might have hoped. DigiTimes believes Samsung was “forced to accelerate”its schedule for the Galaxy Note 9. Citing sources in the supply chain, the report claims the Galaxy Note 9 will launch in early August in order to “rekindle its smartphone momentum as sales of its latest flagship models Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been lower than expected.”

Samsung released the Galaxy S9 and S9+ in March this year, and both phones have been promoted aggressively. Despite the company’s best efforts, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ performed way below expectations. DigiTimes reiterates a report by Chinatimes.com in which the publication said that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to shift less than 30 million units in 2018. If that’s the case, the Galaxy S9 lineup will end up being the worst performing Galaxy S-series since 2012.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 global launch set for August 9: Five things we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was made available on September 15. This year, however, the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale from August 24. A 91Mobiles report recently claimed that the Galaxy Note 9 will be available in India for pre-orders as early as August 19. The report further said that the flagship phone will make its India debut anywhere between August 12 and August 16. As for pricing, the base model of the Galaxy Note 9 is expected to cost about Rs 72,990.

Speaking of its specifications and features, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, either Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Exynos 9810 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, up to 512GB of internal memory, dual rear-cameras, and a 4000mAh battery. Perhaps the highlight of the Note 9 will be its all-new S Pen which apparently will be Bluetooth enabled.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd