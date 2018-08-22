Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launched in India: Price, specs, availability, etc

The company’s Note series has a cult following among business users, and the new Galaxy Note 9 is aimed at becoming the best device for getting work done. The company’s Note series has a cult following among business users, and the new Galaxy Note 9 is aimed at becoming the best device for getting work done.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 9 in India, its new top-of-the-line Android flagship. The company’s Note series has a cult following among business users, and the new Galaxy Note 9 is aimed at becoming the best device for getting work done. The Galaxy Note 9 will be in stores starting August 24. The Galaxy Note 9 with 128GB of internal storage will cost Rs 67,900 and the 512GB version will cost Rs 84,900. In terms of colour options, the high-end phone is being offered Midnight Black, Ocean Blue with yellow S-Pen and Metallic Copper finishes. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was announced during the company’s Unpacked event earlier this month in New York.

The Galaxy Note 9 looks familiar to the Note 8, barring a few cosmetic changes in the rear. It has the same premium design, with the curved, bezel-less Infinity Display. On the back, the phone has a horizontally-aligned dual rear camera. But this time around, the company has repositioned the fingerprint sensor to below the camera arrangement. Otherwise, the Note 9 has the same identical design as its predecessor – the Note 8. You will find a USB Type-C port on the bottom, flanked by the S Pen slot on one side and a headphone jack on the other.

Perhaps what makes the Galaxy Note 9 so unique is the S Pen stylus. You use the stylus to jot down notes, create a memo on the screen and so on. This year, the S Pen is Bluetooth enabled, allowing users to do all sorts of things, such as launching the camera shutter, play/pause music and video, or flip through presentation slides. Samsung has managed to equip the stylus with a supercapacitor, so putting the S Pen into your Note 9 for just 40 seconds provides 30 minutes of charge.

The Galaxy Note series has always pitched as Samsung’s big screen device and the new Note 9 is no different. The screen has been stretched to 6.4-inches and the Galaxy Note 9’s display is Quad HD+, which results in a pixel density of 516ppi. Plus, it packs Mobile HDR too. The Galaxy Note 9 features either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor or the latest Samsung Exynos 9810 chipset, depending on the region. In India, however, the Note 9 ships with Samsung’s Exynos 9810 chipset.

The flagship phone will be available in two models, one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the other with 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage, both of which offer microSD support (up to 512GB). Technically speaking, the 8GB RAM model has up to 1TB of on-board storage. The Galaxy Note 9 is the first Note device to feature a 4,000mAh battery. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 8 came with a 3,300mAh battery. Additionally, both quick charging and wireless charging are also supported.

Don’t worry though. Samsung takes care of the audio quality on the Note 9. The device comes with AKG-tuned stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio, similar to the Galaxy S9+. In terms of imaging, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a dual-camera setup. Both 12MP sensors come with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both lenses, plus it gets the variable f/1.5 – f/2.4 aperture, a feature first seen on Galaxy S9+. The company adds an 8MP front-facing camera, alongside Iris Scanner.

Samsung has also added AI tech to the Note 9’s camera, which according to the company can recognise 20 types of screens and optimise accordingly. The other big highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung’s Dex mode. Earlier users needed to buy a special Dex pad or dock to use the Android mode when connected to the external monitor. With the new Galaxy Note 9, all you need is a USB Type-C to HDMI cable to trigger the DeX desktop mode.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 9 runs on Android Oreo with the company’s TouchWiz software over the top. The second-generation Bixby 2.0 also debuts on the Note 9, which promises to bring faster performance and improved natural language processing. One of the most popular mobile games of the year, Fortnite, is coming to Android, but it’s Samsung who has managed to get it first. The beta of Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s Android version will be available exclusively on a slew of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Note 9.

