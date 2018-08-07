Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: From improved S Pen stylus to massive battery capacity, here’s what we know so far about the new Note handset (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch on August 9: From improved S Pen stylus to massive battery capacity, here’s what we know so far about the new Note handset (Image of Galaxy Note 8 for representation)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is all set to debut this week on August 9, 2018. Samsung’s next major release is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York. While there are just a few days left for the South-Korean tech company to unveil its flagship model, rumours and reports have given a fair glimpse of what to expect from the new Galaxy Note 9.

The next-generation Galaxy Note device will have a massive upgrade in terms of battery and storage. Reports suggest that the Galaxy Note 9 will pack a huge 4,000mAh battery and one of the variants will come with 512GB of storage. However, in terms of design, the phone is said to feature a similar design language as its predecessor, Galaxy Note 8.

Here’s what we know so far about Samsung’s flagship model for this year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Expected price

A retail box of the supposed Galaxy Note 9 recently appeared online. The retail box which was said to have been spotted at a retail store in Russia, reveals nearly all the relevant details including the price. Dmitriy Ryabinin, a user on Twitter revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 could be priced at RUB 69,990 (roughly Rs 75,800) for the 128GB version and RUB 89,990 (roughly Rs 97,400) for the 512GB storage variant in Russia.

After a slow growth in second quarter, Samsung in its press note last month mentioned that the new Galaxy Note device will be announced at a “reasonable” price. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was launched in India for a price of Rs 67,900. Reports have claimed that the price for the Note 9 will be similar to the previous series.

In India, the Note 9 is expected to launch soon after the official global launch. Flipkart already has a page live for the Galaxy Note 9’s upcoming entry into the Indian market.

Samsung will be hosting a livestream for the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9. The event will kick off at 11:00 am E.T. (8:30 pm IST). For those who are interested, they can watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event live at the following link: https://news.samsung.com/in/.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design and display

Several reports have claimed that the next-gen Galaxy Note device to retain similar physical design as that of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature Samsung’s Infinity Display with smooth curved edges. The fingerprint sensor, however, could be repositioned and placed below the dual rear camera sensors.

Reports suggest that the upcoming Galaxy phone might include an additional camera shutter button as well. Various renders, promotional materials that surfaced earlier on the internet revealed that the dual camera sensors on the Galaxy Note 9 will be aligned horizontally. Notable tipster, Evan Blass leaked three colour variants of the new Note handset that include Black, Blue and Brown colour scheme.

While previous reports suggested the Galaxy Note 9 will bear similar aspect ratio as the previous iteration, the latest report now refuting it reveals that the new Galaxy Note device could come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio instead of the 18.5:9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display, though the previous version had a 6.3-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to sport dual camera sensors at the back having 12MP units each. Samsung is expected to incorporate variable aperture on its new flagship model. To recall, the company introduced the variable aperture lens on its flagship Samsung Galaxy S9 series this year. Reports suggest that the dual lens on the Galaxy Note 9 could come with a variable aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4.

The phone is also said to offer slow-motion recording at 960fps ,though for a longer duration. Up front, Galaxy Note 9 could feature an 8MP camera sensor. Based on the images shared so far, Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s rear camera will look very different compared to the S9, S9+ series.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Software and processing hardware

The new Galaxy Note handset from Samsung is said to ship with Android Oreo OS. As for the processing hardware, Galaxy Note 9 will be powered by either Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC (China and the US markets) or in-house Exynos 9810 processor for global markets including India.

Samsung’s Good Lock app, which is built to customise the phone’s UI is also said to return in the upcoming Galaxy Note device. Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to run a new version of Samsung’s voice-assistant, Bixby 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: S Pen, Battery and storage

The S Pen stylus is widely anticipated to be one of the key highlights of the new Note handset. Several reports have suggested that the new S Pen stylus could come with Bluetooth support. Recent reports claimed that the S Pen could be used as a remote control for devices like cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is tipped to carry a huge 4,000mAh battery. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 8 came with a decent 3,000mAh battery. As for the storage, the new Galaxy Note device could come in two RAM/storage configuration- 6GB RAM+256GB storage and 8GB RAM+512GB storage.

