Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch livestream, timings, expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch, price and specifications: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 today at an event in New York. This phone is a part of the Galaxy Note series, which is known for its unique design, extended battery performance, and the S Pen, a tailor-made stylus that comes alongside these phones.

With the Galaxy Note 9 launch, the company is expected to announce price and sale details for the phone. India pricing will only be confirmed later at an official event. As per the current speculations, Galaxy Note 9 could be introduced to India at a price of around Rs 70,000 and above depending on the variant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 as a part of its Unpacked event. This event will air from New York at 11 am local time, which will be 8.30 pm IST. Samsung fans in India will be able to catch the action through a livestream, that has been made available from the company’s India website.

Besides, they could also catch the action and updates through Samsung’s Facebook and Twitter updates. The Galaxy Unpacked event, though, will not be available on YouTube.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Specifications

Galaxy Note 9 has been seen through several leaks and renders. These have let out key specifications of the latest addition to the Galaxy Note series. While the design aspects of the Note 9 are not very different from the Note 8, its predecessor, this phone will come with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. The aspect ratio of the screen, though, is under debate, as some leaks claim an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, while others suggest the 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Galaxy Note 9 will run Android Oreo and have the company’s Experience 9.0 UI on top. The phone would run the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, while other markets, including India, will see Samsung pack its Exynos 9810 processor instead.

The phone is expected to ship in 6GB RAM/128GB memory and 8GB RAM/512GB memory storage configurations, and have expandable storage of up to 1TB across variants. Besides, Galaxy Note 9 will be backed by a 4000mAh battery.

On the design front, Galaxy Note 9 will feature a repositioned fingerprint sensor. While the Note 8 housed the finerprint scanner besides the phone’s dual-rear camera configuration, the upcoming phone will offer the sensor below the cameras. Speaking of the cameras, Galaxy Note 9 will house dual-rear 12MP+12MP lenses. One of these will have f/1.5 and f/2.4 dual aperture sensors, while the other is expected to provide 2x optical zoom.

Samsung has redesigned the S Pen for this iteration of the Galaxy Note series. On the Note 9, the stylus will function independently, and have Bluetooth capabilities, besides remote access and music playback controls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch: Price in India

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale in India soon after the launch. Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale in India soon after the launch.

Galaxy Note 9 is expected to go on sale in India soon after the launch. Evidence of this is found through a ‘Notify Me’ page on Flipkart, that has gone live even before the company’s official announcement of the phone’s availability. As per a report from WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 9 has been listed at £899 (Rs 79,287 approx.) and £1099 (Rs 96,925 approx.) for its 128GB and 512GB variants respectively. The phone is expected in five colour variants: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, Lilac Purple, Teddy Brown, and Metallic Copper.

