Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch LIVE UPDATES from New York: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched at the company's Unpacked event in New York. A look at expected price, specifications, and features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications, features launch LIVE UPDATES: Samsung will on Thursday unveil its new flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, at an “Unpacked” event in New York. Every year Samsung launches a second flagship, traditionally with a larger screen and battery, before the holiday season. The Note 9, which comes almost half a year after the S series flagship has been able to garner a dedicated bunch of loyalists over the years.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a lot riding on it, given that the S9 series was not a big commercial success. Also, there a lot of phones, especially from OnePlus and Huawei, that offer similar features but at better price points.

The Note 9 will have to do two things primarily — one, hold on to its loyalists and two, bring in new users. The first aspect will be easier, given that the Note is still a very unique phone with hardly any competition, thanks to its S Pen stylus. The second aspect will be tougher as given the price point there are many phones that offer much more.