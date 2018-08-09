Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch LIVE UPDATES from New York: Expected price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications, features launch LIVE UPDATES: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will launch today at the company's "Unpacked" event in New York.

Written by Nandagopal Rajan | New York | Updated: August 9, 2018 8:30:49 pm
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price, specifications, features launch LIVE UPDATES: Samsung will on Thursday unveil its new flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, at an “Unpacked” event in New York. Every year Samsung launches a second flagship, traditionally with a larger screen and battery, before the holiday season. The Note 9, which comes almost half a year after the S series flagship has been able to garner a dedicated bunch of loyalists over the years.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has a lot riding on it, given that the S9 series was not a big commercial success. Also, there a lot of phones, especially from OnePlus and Huawei, that offer similar features but at better price points.

The Note 9 will have to do two things primarily — one, hold on to its loyalists and two, bring in new users. The first aspect will be easier, given that the Note is still a very unique phone with hardly any competition, thanks to its S Pen stylus. The second aspect will be tougher as given the price point there are many phones that offer much more.

Live Blog

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch LIVE UPDATES from New York Unpacked event. See what’s new with the S Pen and other Note 9 features

20:22 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung galaxy Note 9 launch live updates: Is there more than the phone?

15 minutes to go. There are still a lot of empty seats inside the huge Barclays Center venue. There is a lot of buzz that Samsung will announce more than just the Note 9. Will it be the Bixby speaker and a new Gear Watch?

20:14 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected design and display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to sport the same Infinity display design that we saw on the Galaxy Note 8. The phone is said to come with a 6.4-inch SAMOLED display and 2K resolution. The phone will have a USB Type-C port for charging and Note 9 is likely to ditch a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone is said to come with IP68 water and dust-resistance, just like its predecessor.

20:01 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch live updates: What's with the LED wristband?

All guests at Samsung's "Unpacked" event have been given LED wristbands. The light inside is blue. Yes, Samsung has something planned.

19:46 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected price, sale date in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be priced at Rs 72,990 for the base storage model,  according to a 91Mobiles report. Do note that the company itself has not made details of India launch, pricing, etc official and the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly launch in India within a week of its global debut, between August 12 to August 16. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of September.

19:34 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch event to start at 8:30 PM IST

Samsung is gearing up to launch its "Unpacked" event in New York at 11 AM local time. In India, the event starts at 8:30 PM. 

19:24 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be Flipkart exclusive in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 listing page is already live on Flipkart, suggesting the phone will be exclusive to the e-commerce site in India. People can click on the "Notify me" option to get notified when Note 9 becomes available. As per a report in 91Mobiles, the phone will be announced in India within a week and pre-orders will begin August 19. Of course, we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more.

19:08 (IST) 09 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9: India timings, how to watch livestream, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be officially unveiled at the company's "Unpacked" event in New York on August 9, which is today. The event starts at 11 AM local time, which is 8:30 PM in India. Samsung will stream the event live on its India website. Also, updates on Samsung's Facebook and Twitter pages will also be available.

The first Galaxy Note phone was launched in 2011, aimed at business users. Bigger battery and S Pen differentiate Samsung's Galaxy Note series from its 'S' series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Note shipped with a 5.3-inch Super AMOLED HD display and the phone also supported 3G as well as WiFi. Galaxy Note 2 has a bigger 5.55-inch screen along with an improved stylus. The two phones made their debut at IFA in Berlin in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: An S Pen with Bluetooth to 4000 mAh battery, all we know

Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Note 4 were launched with 5.7-inch display in 2013 and 2014 respectively. The highlights of Galaxy Note 3 were its 4G compatibility and ability to shoot 4K videos. The Note 4 was announced at IFA and it was the company's first smartphone, which was compatible with Samsung Gear VR.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch today: India timings, how to watch livestream, expected specs and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 proved to be a disaster for the company thanks to battery heating and exploding issues. The phone was discontinued shortly after reports of its battery exploding. Galaxy Note 8 is the predecessor to the upcoming Galaxy Note 9. It was launched with a newer Infinity display, dual rear cameras as well as features like live message for S Pen.

