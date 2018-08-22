Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Note 9 sale starts August 24; Galaxy Watch also launched

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Samsung is hosting an event for the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 in India. Being held in Gurugram, the event could also see the launch of the Galaxy Watch, the latest wearable device from the South Korean company. Both devices had been launched globally at Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event that was held in New York earlier this month.
For those who are unable to catch the event live, Samsung has offered a livestream of the Galaxy Note 9’s India launch. People can catch the Samsung Newsroom India or Samsung Newsroom Bharat for the video link, to view the updates and announcements as they happen. For those who will be unable to view the live blog, Samsung will also send updates of the event through the Samsung Mobile India Twitter page.
You can also catch all the latest news from the India launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 from our website. We will be reporting live from the launch venue, and our blog will cover the top updates as they happen. You can follow our blog from below.
Samsung has now announced the price of the Galaxy Note 9. While the 6GB RAM option, having 128GB internal memory, is available for Rs 67,900, the 8GB RAM option, with 512GB internal storage, is priced at Rs 84,900. The sale of the variants begins from August 24. The Note 9 will be available in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Ocean Blue colour variants.
Asim Warsi now moves on to the company's newest wearable device, Galaxy Watch. Describing the smartwatch, Warsi says that the Galaxy Watch looks like a regular watch. He also adds that Galaxy Watch can last for several days on a single charge.
Warsi now introduces the Galaxy Note 9, that features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display, the largest screen in a Note device ever. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can have up to 1TB of storage (through up to 512GB internal memory and 512GB microSD card support). Note 9 also gets a 4000mAh battery, the first Note phone to have a huge battery. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 8 had a 3300mAh battery.
Warsi moves on from the modified S Pen to the new software system, Dex. The Galaxy Note 9 comes with DeX software built-in. Through DeX, the Note 9 can be converted into a fairly functional desktop computer. All you need to plug in a USB-C to HDMI video adapter, add a Bluetooth keyboard, and the Note 9 can be used as a desktop computer. Meanwhile, he also mentions that S Pen has the capability of reaching full charge in 40 seconds, when attached to the phone.
Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India now takes the place of DJ Koh on stage. Touting the Galaxy Note 9 as the best camera phone, Warsi says the 12MP+12MP dual-rear camera configuration, alongside the dual-aperture configuration, will be a game changer among smartphones. Further, he explains that the highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 is its stylus, S Pen. This 'next generation' S Pen is now Bluetooth enabled.
DJ Koh, President and CEO, Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung, on stage. Talking about the transformation of the company's phone division in India, he states that the Galaxy Note 9 is very close to his heart.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is nearer than ever, as the event is about to start. We are already seated, and waiting for the start of the keynote address. Those who want to tune into Samsung's live stream should consider logging in right away, so they can catch every minute of the action.
Samsung's Galaxy Note series is best known for a long battery life and the stylus, S Pen. With the Note 9, the biggest change has been seen in the functioning of S Pen. It is known that the Galaxy Note 9's stylus comes with its own battery backup, as well as Bluetooth capabilities. The improved S Pen will make this phone function as a portable computer as well, and go much beyond writing on the screen