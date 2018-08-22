Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Note 9 sale starts August 24; Galaxy Watch also launched
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Here are the latest updates, including the launch offers and special benefits, from the India launch event of the Galaxy Note 9.

Written by Anuj Bhatia , Arnav Bhattacharya | Gurugram | Updated: August 22, 2018 1:21:12 pm
Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 9 launch in India, Galaxy Note 9 India price, Galaxy Note 9 specifications, Galaxy Note 9 availability, Galaxy Note 9 features, Galaxy Note 9 sale, Galaxy Note 9 offers Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Samsung is hosting an event for the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Samsung is hosting an event for the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 in India. Being held in Gurugram, the event could also see the launch of the Galaxy Watch, the latest wearable device from the South Korean company. Both devices had been launched globally at Samsung’s ‘Unpacked’ event that was held in New York earlier this month.

For those who are unable to catch the event live, Samsung has offered a livestream of the Galaxy Note 9’s India launch. People can catch the Samsung Newsroom India or Samsung Newsroom Bharat for the video link, to view the updates and announcements as they happen. For those who will be unable to view the live blog, Samsung will also send updates of the event through the Samsung Mobile India Twitter page.

You can also catch all the latest news from the India launch of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 from our website. We will be reporting live from the launch venue, and our blog will cover the top updates as they happen. You can follow our blog from below.

Live Blog

13:21 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Note 9 starts from Rs 67,900, sale begins from August 24

Samsung has now announced the price of the Galaxy Note 9. While the 6GB RAM option, having 128GB internal memory, is available for Rs 67,900, the 8GB RAM option, with 512GB internal storage, is priced at Rs 84,900. The sale of the variants begins from August 24. The Note 9 will be available in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper, and Ocean Blue colour variants. 

13:12 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Galaxy Watch now official in India

Asim Warsi now moves on to the company's newest wearable device, Galaxy Watch. Describing the smartwatch, Warsi says that the Galaxy Watch looks like a regular watch. He also adds that Galaxy Watch can last for several days on a single charge. 

13:07 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Full specifications of Note 9

Warsi now introduces the Galaxy Note 9, that features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display, the largest screen in a Note device ever. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 can have up to 1TB of storage (through up to 512GB internal memory and 512GB microSD card support). Note 9 also gets a 4000mAh battery, the first Note phone to have a huge battery. In contrast, the Galaxy Note 8 had a 3300mAh battery.

13:04 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: DeX software explained.

Warsi moves on from the modified S Pen to the new software system, Dex. The Galaxy Note 9 comes with DeX software built-in. Through DeX, the Note 9 can be converted into a fairly functional desktop computer. All you need to plug in a USB-C to HDMI video adapter, add a Bluetooth keyboard, and the Note 9 can be used as a desktop computer. Meanwhile, he also mentions that S Pen has the capability of reaching full charge in 40 seconds, when attached to the phone.

12:57 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India on stage

Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India now takes the place of DJ Koh on stage. Touting the Galaxy Note 9 as the best camera phone, Warsi says the 12MP+12MP dual-rear camera configuration, alongside the dual-aperture configuration, will be a game changer among smartphones. Further, he explains that the highlight of the Galaxy Note 9 is its stylus, S Pen. This 'next generation' S Pen is now Bluetooth enabled.

12:45 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: DJ Koh takes the stage

DJ Koh, President and CEO, Head of IT and Mobile Communications Division, Samsung, on stage. Talking about the transformation of the company's phone division in India, he states that the Galaxy Note 9 is very close to his heart.  

12:32 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Event about to start

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch is nearer than ever, as the event is about to start. We are already seated, and waiting for the start of the keynote address. Those who want to tune into Samsung's live stream should consider logging in right away, so they can catch every minute of the action. 

12:22 (IST) 22 Aug 2018
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: S Pen revamped in Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note series is best known for a long battery life and the stylus, S Pen. With the Note 9, the biggest change has been seen in the functioning of S Pen. It is known that the Galaxy Note 9's stylus comes with its own battery backup, as well as Bluetooth capabilities. The improved S Pen will make this phone function as a portable computer as well, and go much beyond writing on the screen    

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India today: How to watch livestream, price and specifications

Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience UX on top, the phone runs the Exynos 9810 processor, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/512GB internal memory. Both options come with expandable memory of up to 512MB, so users can avail as much as 1TB storage.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review: It’s all about the S Pen

Galaxy Note 9 will be available in India in midnight black, ocean blue, and metallic copper colour options. While the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 67,900, the 8GB RAM option will set a consumer back by Rs 84,900.

