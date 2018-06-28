Samsung Galaxy Note 9 event set for August 9: Here are details on live stream, event timings, etc

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch confirmed for August 9. Samsung had sent out official invites for the same. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch confirmed for August 9. Samsung had sent out official invites for the same.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the second flagship for 2018 from the South-Korean company will launch on August 9. Samsung has sent press invites for the Galaxy Unpacked confirming the debut of its upcoming Galaxy Note series handset. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 9 at 11 am E.T. (8:30 pm IST).

The invite includes a close-up shot of a button, which appears to be of an S Pen stylus, indicating the Note smartphone. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will have a major upgrade in terms of battery and native storage as compared to its previous iteration, Galaxy Note 8. Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Launch date, Live stream time, how to watch

Samsung will be hosting a live stream for the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 9 and the Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled at this event. The event will start at 11:00 am E.T. (8:30 pm IST). Users who are interested can watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 live stream at the following links: https://news.samsung.com/in/. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 event will be one of the most important launches for the company in the second half of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Specifications, Features

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The physical design of the device is said to remain as that of Galaxy Note 8. The phone is expected to pack a larger 4000mAh battery. Its predecessor came with a standard 3300mAh battery.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC (China and US market) or in-house Exynos 9810 processor for other global markets. India will get the Exynos variant. One of the variants of the Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature a massive 512GB native storage. The phone is also said to come with an improved S Pen stylus that will offer new features.

As for the camera, Galaxy Note 9 is expected to have 12MP dual camera sensors and likely come with a dual variable aperture that was introduced on Galaxy S9 series. The phone is tipped to run a new version of Samsung’s voice-assistant Bixby, which will have better natural language processing and faster response time. Galaxy Note 9 could likely come with faster wireless charging support and bundle a new wireless charging accessory.

Samsung’s Good Lock app meant to customise the phone’s UI is also said to return in the new Note handset. Reports also suggest that the Note 9 might have a fingerprint sensor embedded below the dual rear camera sensors. On the software front, the phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo. As for the storage, the Galaxy Note 9 might offer two RAM/storage options– 6GB RAM+256GB storage and 8GB RAM+512GB storage.

