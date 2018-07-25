Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India pre-orders to begin August 19: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base storage model will reportedly be priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 in India. (Leaked image via Evan Blass on Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base storage model will reportedly be priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000 in India. (Leaked image via Evan Blass on Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will make its official debut at the company’s ‘Unpacked’ event in New York on August 9. Ahead of launch, we are seeing more leaks around the next-generation Note device. Now, a 91Mobiles report claims the Galaxy Note 9 will be available in India for pre-orders as early as August 19. The report quotes industry sources, who reveal that Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched in India within a week of its global debut, between August 12 to August 16. The phone is said to go on sale in the first week of September.

As for pricing, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 base storage model will be priced between Rs 70,000 to Rs 75,000. In fact, the site has put out the exact starting price of Samsung’s next flagship, which is said to cost Rs 72,990. Do note that the company itself has not made details of India launch, pricing, etc official and the report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass has leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in black, brown and blue colour variants. The S-Pen of each variant is also seen in the photo. In the past few days, the phone has been spotted in the Lilac Purple colour option, also seen on the Galaxy S9 series, as well as a blue colour option. Each colour option of Galaxy Note 9 will come with customised S Pen.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Black, Blue and Brown colour variants leaked in image render

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected will come with a 6.3-inch super AMOLED display and a screen aspect ratio of 19.2:9. The upcoming Note phone will be similar to the Note 8 in terms of design, though the fingerprint sensor will be repositioned. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will sport dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP+12MP sensors, both with OIS. The Note 9’s front camera will be 8MP.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 new unboxing video shows off retail box, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor in the US, and the Exynos 9810 processor in other countries. The phone will reportedly be available in a 512GB storage variant as well, a first on any Samsung device. The base storage model of the Galaxy Note 9 will have 6GB RAM and 64GB internal space. Each option is expected to be expandable via microSD card support. The phone could ship with a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd