Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch on August 22: Details on price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch is scheduled for August 22. Price in India, specifications, pre-booking offers and everything else to know.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch is scheduled for August 22, according to a report from IANS. The new agency quotes industry sources who claim that Galaxy Note 9 India launch event will be “the biggest ever for Samsung in the country” and it will be attended by top Korean executives. The phone can be pre-booked on Samsung online store by paying the full amount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price in India starts at Rs 67,9000 for the base storage model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal space. The 8GB RAM+512GB storage model will cost Rs 84,900. Galaxy Note 9 will be manufactured at the company’s Noida plant, which is the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 9. The phone will be made available globally from August 24.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available with pre-booking offers such as Gear Sport watch for Rs 4,999, Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Credit Card as well as No cost EMI. To recall, the Gear Sport watch was launched at Rs 22,900 in India. Samsung is also offering Rs 6,000 off on exchange, though the list of eligible devices is limited.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch SAMOLED QHD+display, and runs an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor in India. The phone supports up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It features dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary wide-angle lens and 12MP telephoto lens with dual aperture. The front camera is 8MP. Galaxy Note 9 is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. Galaxy Note 9 comes with an improved S Pen, which has Bluetooth support. The S Pen can function on its own as a remote and it can be used to control content on the Note 9.

