Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch in India today: How to watch livestream, price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 India launch: Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 in India on August 22, which is today. The latest Samsung flagship had been launched globally through an event in New York earlier this month, and will soon go on sale in the US.

Galaxy Note 9 retains many design features from the Note 8, though it comes with an improved S Pen and a 4000mAh battery. The latest Note series phone will be launched at an event in New Delhi from 12.30pm.

Galaxy Note 9 launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings

As mentioned, Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 9 in New Delhi from 12.30 pm onward. Samsung will host a livestream of the India launch event. This will be available on the Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung Newsroom Bharat. Besides this, Samsung will also give live updates and announcements from the event via the Samsung News IN Twitter page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Price, specifications

Within days of the global launch, Samsung had announced that the Galaxy Note 9 will be priced in India from Rs 67,990 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version. Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED QHD+ display. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung’s Experience UX on top, the phone runs the Exynos 9810 processor, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note 9 comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/512GB internal memory. Both options come with expandable memory of up to 512MB, so users can avail as much as 1TB storage.

Note 9 comes with dual-rear cameras that are horizontally stacked. The 12MP primary sensor and the 12MP telephoto lenses come with dual aperture. The Galaxy Note 9 does feature a fingerprint sensor, though it features below the rear cameras. This phone also has an 8MP front camera. S Pen, the Galaxy Note 9’s stylus, has its own battery capacity, offers Bluetooth capabilities, and can be used as a remote for music playback.

Galaxy Note 9 will be available in India in midnight black, ocean blue, and metallic copper colour options. While the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 67,900, the 8GB RAM option will set a consumer back by Rs 84,900.

