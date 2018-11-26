Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in ‘Snow White’ edition launched in Taiwan.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in a new ‘Snow White’ colour variant has been launched in Taiwan. It is not clear if Samsung plans to introduce this colour option in other markets as well. The Galaxy Note 9 in ‘Snow white’ has crystal lens surface texture, according to the press release on Samsung’s Taiwan website. The phone has an all white back, while the front bezels continue with the black colour option.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 9 in Snow White in 128GB variant. It will be sold in Taiwan starting December, for the price of NT$30,900, which is around Rs 70,000 plus on conversion. Samsung is bundling a free wireless charger for those who purchase the Note 9 in White colour before December 31.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the company’s second major flagship for 2018. Galaxy Note 9 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960×1440 pixels. Samsung’s flagship phone does not have notch design unlike other Android options in the market. Galaxy Note 9 is powered by the Exynos 9810 processor or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor depending on the market.

In India, Samsung has launched the Exynos variant. The phone is paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB/512GB with expandable internal storage option included. Galaxy Note 9 has a 4,000mAh non-removable battery and the phone supports wireless charging as well.

The phone sports dual cameras at the back with a 12MP +12MP dual pixel sensor with dual OIS. Samsung has also included the dual aperture technology on one sensor. This was first introduced with the Galaxy S9 series.

The 12MP camera sports variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures, while the second sensor has an f/2.4 aperture. Galaxy Note 9 has an 8MP front camera with a f/1.7 aperture. The phone also comes with a dedicated button for Samsung’s own Bixby voice assistant. The phone runs Android Oreo 8.1, though the company is expected to launch Android 9.0 Pie based on its new One UI by January 2019.