Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has the best smartphone display: Report

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has the best display according to DisplayMate. While the new Note handset looks quite identical to its predecessor, Galaxy Note 8, Samsung has made several improvements on the new Note 9.

According to SamMobile, Samsung’s flagship model, Galaxy S9 had a record of absolute colour accuracy (0.7JNCD). This time around the South Korean tech giant managed to slightly improve at 0.5 JNCD. DisplayMate claims that the Galaxy Note 9 display includes absolute colour accuracy that is visually indistinguishable from perfect and it is considered better than 4K UHD TV, tablet, laptop and computer display.

Apparently, Galaxy Note 9’s OLED hardware performance has significantly improved offering 27 per cent brightness increase in the ‘high brightness mode’ as compared to the Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 9’s high brightness mode produces up to 710 nits (cd/m2) and trims down to 1,050 nits peak brightness when a small number of pixels are lit up. The new Galaxy Note handset is said to be equally efficient as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 8 when it comes to power consumption. DisplayMate in its report cited a few other parameters to corroborate Galaxy Note 9 to have the best smartphone display, for instance, shift in brightness, vision accessibility display modes on the Note 9, colour at extreme viewing angles etc.

Samsung’s new flagship smartphone is expected to make its debut in India on August 22. The new Note device price in India starts at Rs 67,900 for the base model packing 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and goes all the way up to Rs 84,900 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The Galaxy Note 9 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED QHD+display. The Indian variant will run their in-house Exynos 9810 processor. The phone supports up to 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card. It features dual rear cameras – a combination of 12MP primary wide-angle lens and 12MP telephoto lens with variable aperture and dual OIS. Up front, it gets an 8MP camera sensor. Galaxy Note 9 has a huge 4,000 mAh battery and comes with an improved S Pen that has Bluetooth support.

