Samsung Galaxy Note 9 hands-on video leaked ahead of August 9 launch

A hands-on video has been leaked revealing the Galaxy Note 9 in its full glory. A hands-on video has been leaked revealing the Galaxy Note 9 in its full glory.

We are only a few days away from the public unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and leaks keep coming to tease us with a closer look at the South Korean major’s next flagship device. Now, a hands-on video has been leaked revealing the Galaxy Note 9 in its full glory.

The video, which has been shot by the UK-based accessory maker Mobile Fun, confirms some of the things we already know about the Galaxy Note 9. First of all, the Note 9 appears to be look identical to its predecessor – the Galaxy Note 8, in terms of the design language. There will be a change on the back, however, with the introduction of a redesigned fingerprint scanner which now sits below the camera setup. Unfortunately, the screen doesn’t turn on in the leaked video, but the phone seems to appear as a real device and not a mockup.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones expected to hit the market in 2018. The Note 9 will be a premium device and will be pitched against the 2018 iPhone X and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The smartphone is expected to feature either a Snapdragon 845 processor or an Exynos 9810 chipset. What might be interesting about the Note 9 is its battery.

The Note 9 is said to have a 4000mAh battery, making it one of the largest in a high-end phone. Plus, of course, the S Pen will be another highlight of the Galaxy Note 9. Rumours suggest that Bluetooth function will allow the S Pen to control music playback or use it as a remote camera shutter.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely to come for a reasonable price

The Note 8 was one of the most expensive flagship smartphones when it made its debut last year. There’s no word on the price of the Galaxy Note 9, but some believe that the phone might be priced in the vicinity of $999 (or approx Rs 68,256. That would put it at par with the iPhone X which also retails at $999 in the US and Japan.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will be launched officially on August 9 in New York, a few days ahead of IFA 2018. Although the phone’s India release date is yet to be confirmed, many believe Samsung could begin taking pre-orders on August 9 itself. Expect the Note 9 to cost the same as the Note 8 which was launched at Rs 67,900 for the base model.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd