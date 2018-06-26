Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets FCC certification

A new Samsung device with the model number SM-N960F passes through the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission), hints at Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unveiling to happen soon A new Samsung device with the model number SM-N960F passes through the US FCC (Federal Communications Commission), hints at Samsung Galaxy Note 9 unveiling to happen soon

The upcoming flagship model from Samsung, Galaxy Note 9 might debut soon courtesy of an FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing, the company could likely unveil the handset earlier than the Galaxy Note 8’s launch timeline. According to a BGR report, the FCC posted a listing of a new Samsung device with the model number SM-N960F.

Notably the number comes in line with the previous model numbers in the Galaxy Note series, for instance, Galaxy Note 8 which had the model number SM-N950. With a new Samsung phone, the supposed Galaxy Note 9 appearing on FCC, it hints the phone to launch soon. A Bloomberg report previously suggested that the phone could be announced at an Unpacked press event in New York on August 9. The report citing people familiar with the matter revealed the upcoming Galaxy Note smartphone to come with a ‘new camera’ and “an upgraded processor from Qualcomm” for some markets.

Besides giving a hint at the Galaxy Note 9 launch date, the FCC filing doesn’t reveal any details regarding the features of the device. However, rumours earlier have suggested the Galaxy Note 9 to come with an upgraded camera. It will feature a tall 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The physical design of the device is said to remain as that of the previous iteration. Galaxy Note 9 is expected to pack a larger 4000mAh battery instead of a decent 3300mAh battery found on the Galaxy Note 8.

The phone will likely include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC (US market) or in-house Exynos 9810 processor for other global markets. One of the variants of the Galaxy Note 9 is said to feature a massive 512GB native storage. Reports have also suggested the phone to come with an enhanced S-Pen stylus and bundling some new features. Leaked renders earlier this month also revealed the supposed Galaxy Note 9 to feature Infinity display, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and horizontally aligned dual rear cameras.

