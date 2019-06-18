Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets dedicated camera Night mode via new update

It seems like Samsung is on camera updating spree for its premium range of smartphones. Barely a week ago, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ were reportedly provided with an update which brought in the dedicated camera Night mode feature and now Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the company’s flagship in the Note series has been provided a similar update allowing a dedicated Night mode.

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 9 which comes with the version N960FXXU3CSF9 is of 703.93MB in size. It is currently rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in Germany, however, it is expected to roll out in other key markets later including India.

The new firmware update brings the June 2019 Android security patch and also a few improvements in the camera. The firmware update was spotted and reported by Dutch website Galaxy Club.

The dedicated camera Night mode is a distinct camera feature which slows down the camera shutter and captures brighter photographs under low light conditions.

Apart from the dedicated Night mode, the update also provides a QR code scanner within the camera app. This addition of a QR code scanner within the camera app means that Note 9 users will not have to rely on Bixby Vision or any other QR code scanner for scanning a QR code. There is also a quick toggle in the notification shade which can be used to open the camera for scanning a QR code.

To recall, barely a week ago Samsung had started rolling out a new firmware update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. The update provided bug fixes, latest security patch and camera improvements notably the dedicated camera Night mode feature. Samsung had recently introduced this feature in the Galaxy S10 series as well.