Samsung Galaxy Note 9 DxOMark score out, better than Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has performed better that the Galaxy S9+ on the basis of its DxOMark score. While Note 9 received an overall score of 103, the earlier Galaxy S9+ got an overall DxOMark score of 99. With this score, Samsung’s latest flagship is at tied second place with HTC U12+ in smartphone cameras. Galaxy Note 9 had been launched globally in August.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup with variable aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS), as well as an 8MP selfie sensor. While the rear camera’s primary 12MP sensor offers dual-pixel autofocus and f/1.5-2.4 dual-aperture lens, the secondary 12MP lens has a 2x telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture.

Its overall score of 103 is split between the photo performance score of 107, and its video score of 94. As per the DxOMark report, Note 9 is reliable for still shots, and scores well on autofocus, dynamic range, and exposure. It adds that the Samsung flagship balances detail retention and noise reduction well, with images having accurate white balance, and good colour rendering.

Explaining Galaxy Note 9’s video score, DxOMark has said that autofocus and stabilization are major factors that enhance its video performance. Capable of recording 4K videos at 30/60 fps, this Samsung phone was also appreciated for its video exposure, and its adjustment to different light conditions, as well as for vivid colours.

The report does mention, though, that Note 9 under performs in low-light shooting, which also exposes higher levels of noise.

In comparison, the overall score of 103 achieved by HTC U12+ can be divided into a photo score of 106, and video score of 95. Similarly, the Galaxy S9+ scored 104 and 91 for photos and videos, respectively.

