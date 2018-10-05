Samsung announces new colour variants for Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9+ with festive season offers

Samsung has introduced a new colour variant for both its flagship phones, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+, in lieu of the upcoming festive season.

Ahead of the festive season, Samsung has introduced new colour variants for both its flagship phones, Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9+. Galaxy Note 9 will be available in a Lavender Purple colour option, even as Samsung unveiled a Burgundy Red variant for Galaxy S9+. Both Galaxy Note 9 Lavender Purple and Galaxy S9+ Burgundy Red will be available at selected offline stores, online portals, and Samsung Shop.

In addition, both phones can be purchased with special festive season offers. This includes a cashback worth Rs 6,000, when shoppers purchase Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 through their HDFC Cards, or via Paytm Mall. In addition, those who buy Note 9 could also consider availing the Samsung Upgrade offer, that provides additional exchange benefits worth Rs 6,000. Shoppers can also buy the Galaxy Watch at Rs 9,999 with the purchase of Galaxy Note 9.

Featuring a 6.4-inch QHD sAMOLED display, Galaxy Note 9 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Running the Exynos 9810 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is backed by a 4000mAh battery. While the phone comes with 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras with dual aperture, Galaxy Note 9 features an 8MP front camera. The phone is available in 6GB RAM/128GB internal memory, and 8GB RAM/512GB internal memory configurations respectively. The variants are priced at Rs 67,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A9 with four rear cameras to launch soon: Report

Also, Galaxy S9+ comes with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, and the same aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Running the Exynos 9810 processor, it is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and comes with a 3500mAh battery that supports QuickCharge 2.0. Galaxy S9+ features 12MP+12MP Dual Pixel sensors with variable aperture, as well as an 8MP front camera with f/1.7 aperture. In India, the phone is priced at Rs 58,500 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant retails at Rs 64,900.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd