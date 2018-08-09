Samsung Galaxy Note 9: A look at the detailed features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note9 features, specifications, price: We take a detailed look at all its features and specifications Samsung Galaxy Note9 features, specifications, price: We take a detailed look at all its features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features, specifications: The wait is over! Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Note 9 has finally been unveiled in much fanfare at the company’s Unpacked event in New York. The key attraction has to be its design but more than that, its S Pen steals the real show. After all, that is essentially what defines the Galaxy Note lineup. We take a detailed look at all Note 9’s features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Design, display

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features 2,960 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD+ resolution stretched across a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED, resulting in 516 pixels packed inside every inch. But by default, it will offer a Full HD+ resolution to save some battery. However, it allows users to change the default resolution to Quad HD+ inside settings.

On the design front, the Galaxy Note 9 is IP68-certified dust and water resistance and can be submerged up to 1.5 metres in fresh water for about 30 minutes. The Galaxy Note 9 measures 8.8mm in thickness and weighs 201 g including the battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Memory, processing hardware

Powering Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is Qualcomm’s 10nm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.8GHz and paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. But in India, it will feature Samsung’s 10nm Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC that is equally as powerful as the Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will offers two memory configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB expandable storage and 8GB RAM with the highest-ever 512GB storage. It further supports storage expansion up to 512GB via MicroSD slot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Camera

Samsung’s flagship Note series is best-known for its camera and zooming capabilities, and this year’s Galaxy Note 9 should be no different. The rear houses a 12MP wide-angle sensor with SuperSpeed Dual-Pixel Autofocus, F1.5/F2.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS).

It also features a secondary 12MP telephoto lens with F2.4 aperture and OIS to let users capture portrait shots. It has 2x optical zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sports an 8MP autofocus front shooter with F1.7 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Security features, software, battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI out of the box. As far as security features are concerned, it not only offers some of the standard methods like pattern, pin and password but also provides the set of biometric authentication methods like Iris scanner, fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

For advanced security, it combines iris and face recognition. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based Experience UI out of the box. And finally, it packs a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with wired (Quick Charge 2.0) and wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Connectivity, sensors

In terms of connectivity, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, MST and NFC for online payments and USB Type-C. The set of supported sensors includes an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, iris sensor and a pressure sensor.

