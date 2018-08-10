Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for pre-order at down payment of Rs 7,900 on Airtel store

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs 67,900 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone can be pre-ordered on the Airtel online store from August 11. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs 67,900 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone can be pre-ordered on the Airtel online store from August 11.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is available on Airtel’s online store at down payment of Rs 7,900. The offer can be availed on the 128GB storage model of Galaxy Note 9. The down payment of Rs 7,900 will include 24 monthly EMIs of Rs 2,999 each, which also includes Airtel plan benefits. These include 100GB data per month with rollover facility, unlimited local, STD and free national roaming calls, one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, free access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music as well as Airtel Secure device protection.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is priced at Rs 67,900 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The phone can be pre-ordered on the Airtel online store from August 11. The company will start delivery starting August 22. The phone is available in ocean blue and metallic copper colour options on the site. Airtel’s plan will automatically be enabled once users activate their Galaxy Note 9 smartphone.

“We are pleased to add Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to the range of offerings on our online store as part of our endeavour to enable customers to conveniently upgrade to high end smartphones. With our built-in plans, customers can truly unlock the Galaxy Note 9 experience on India’s fastest mobile network,” Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a press statement.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is listed on the company’s official site with several pre-book offers. Those interested can pre-book the phone by paying the entire amount. The offers include Gear Sport watch for just Rs 4,999, Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Credit Card, exchange offer as well as No cost EMI. Notably, the Gear Sport watch was launched in India at Rs 22,900.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets a 6.4-inch QHD+ SAMOLED display. The phone runs an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor in India, and it supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The rear camera is 12MP+12MP with dual aperture and it has the wide-angle and telephoto lens setup. The battery is 4000 mAh. Front camera on Note 9 is 8MP. Galaxy Note 9 comes with an improved S Pen, which has Bluetooth support.

